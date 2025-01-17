Asphalt Paving Projects Underway in Heraklion City Center

Streets Across Heraklion See Much-Needed Improvements

The Municipality of Heraklion has launched asphalt paving work in the city center, bringing much-needed improvements to key streets. Following successful road repairs in Therissos, Mastabas, and Kaminia, the project now targets urban streets and neighborhoods as part of a broader push to tackle potholes and improve overall road safety in the area.

Key Updates on the Project

Streets under repair include Epimenidou, Koronaiou, Sapfous, and several nearby cross streets.

Repairs aim to boost road safety for both locals and visitors.

The work is part of the city’s extensive asphalt paving program, which includes roads in rural and urban areas.

Municipal funding supports this initiative through resources secured from the Municipal Deposit and Loan Fund.

Previous repairs have already enhanced streets in neighborhoods around the city and nearby villages.

Work in the central area started on Friday, January 17th, with Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos and officials onsite to inspect progress. Joining him were Deputy Mayor for Technical Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility Giorgos Sisamakis, as well as Theodosia Angelidaki, President of the 1st Municipal Community. Residents and business owners expressed satisfaction during conversations with the officials, sincerely welcoming the long-awaited updates.

“This is just one step in addressing the city’s road issues,” said the mayor. He noted the importance of prioritizing safety and keeping Heraklion’s streets in good condition for everyone.

Paving Work to Be Completed Within Two Weeks

The roadwork is designed to last about 15 days. During this time, drivers should pay attention to temporary signage that redirects traffic and marks detours. City officials understand the short-term inconvenience and have apologized for any disruption, asking for everyone’s patience while the work is underway.

The Municipality of Heraklion’s initiative is part of an ambitious plan extending through 2025 – the city plans include upgrades exceeding €12 million. The project aims to gradually repair streets in all municipal communities, fostering a safer and more polished urban environment for residents and tourists alike.

The improvements aren’t just practical—they’re steps toward enhancing the city’s image. Well-maintained streets reflect positively on Heraklion as a welcoming destination for visitors while easing daily life for citizens.

For now, the focus lies on finishing work in the city center, ensuring residents and tourists walk and drive on smoother, safer roads.