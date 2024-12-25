Plans are underway to expand and upgrade the Grylio Museum (Μουσείου Γρυλιού), dedicated to Alkiviadis Skoulas – a celebrated folk artist from Anogeia, also known as Grylios. Skoulas, born in 1902 and active creatively from his seventies, left an enduring artistic legacy of sculptures, paintings, and carvings. His work reflects the spirit of Cretan history, rural life, and the faces of people he knew.



The museum holds about 120 pieces covering various themes, including Cretan history, traditional life, and significant historical figures. Thanks to a new project, this collection will soon find an enhanced venue.

Key highlights of the museum expansion project include:

Adding a space dedicated to digital showcases of Alkiviadis Skoulas’ (Grylio) art.

Building a video room for sharing details about the artist’s life and creative achievements.

Updating the building’s facade with a stone finish and new colors for an improved aesthetic.

Constructing accessible ramps for disabled visitors at the museum entrance and restrooms.

Overhauling the exhibition’s interior spaces with a fresh, modern look.

The project involves extending the ground floor with a specialized area for digital displays of Grylios’ artworks. Visitors will also be able to watch a video about his life and creative journey. Ramps are being built at the entrance and restrooms to improve inclusivity, ensuring accessibility for all. The building’s exterior will get a fresh look, with stone finishes and new colour accents, while the interior exhibition spaces will undergo a complete refurbishment.

The construction firm KRETA KAT Anonymous Technical Company has been entrusted with this upgrade as part of the pivotal “Extension and Upgrade of the Grylio Museum” initiative.

A 50,000€ renovation contract has been signed with the same technical company for the Citizen Service Center in Anogeia. This agreement prioritizes a complete overhaul of its facilities to better support community needs.

Alkiviadis Skoulas’s artistic contributions and cultural significance have long made the Grylio Museum a point of interest for visitors to Anogeia. This expansion and renovation aim to elevate its status as a historical and artistic hub while improving accessibility, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.