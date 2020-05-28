Aegean to Resume International Flights from Thessaloniki on June 15

Pin 0 Shares

Yesterday, Aegean Airlines announced the resumption of direct flights from the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to six destinations abroad as of June 15.

In line with Greece’s partial lifting on flight restrictions from Thessaloniki’s ‘Makedonia’ airport based on the epidemiological profile of the destination countries, Aegean announced the resumption of direct flights to Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Larnaca, Munich, and Stuttgart.

Also in the announcement, once authorities in both countries announce the lifting of restrictions on flights to Israel, flights to Tel Aviv will also begin.

At the onset, the frequency of flights will be low, but Aegean says demand and bookings momentum is likely to positively affect flights. Of course, the approval of authorities in the various countries for resuming activities, depending on epidemiological data will also impact frequency.

“The company’s goal, in any case, is to serve needs in northern Greece as far as is possible in this extremely difficult time,” the announcement said. The schedule of flights beginning June 15 is as follows:

Thessaloniki Jun-Munich June 15th 4 weekly 6-8 weekly Thessaloniki – Frankfurt June 16th 3 weekly 5-7 weekly Thessaloniki – Dusseldorf June 16th 3 weekly 5-7 weekly Thessaloniki – Stuttgart June 17th 2 weekly 3-4 weekly Thessaloniki – Larnaka June 15th 3 weekly 5-7 weekly Thessaloniki – Tel Aviv Depending on the removal of travel restrictions date to be announced 2 weekly 2-3 weekly

With this schedule, direct domestic and foreign connections to Thessaloniki will rise to 20, since domestic flights have already begun and will increase in June, with flights to Iraklio, Chania, Rhodes, Mytilene, Kos, Samos, Chios, Limnos and Kalamata, with Paros, Mykonos, and Santorini to be added as soon as it’s feasible.

AEGEAN also reiterated that changes on travel restrictions, due to the pandemic conditions, will either be extended or allow for the resumption of operation in specific regions or countries, which will inevitably create last minute changes in the company’s schedule.

Subject to relevant changes, AEGEAN is already offering increased flexibility to its passengers by enhanced cancellations and rebooking policies.