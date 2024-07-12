Weather Forecast: Heat Wave Ahead

High temperatures are expected, especially on the mainland;

Clear weather overall with some clouds in continental areas;

Variable winds mostly from the west and north;

No significant change in temperature, remaining high.

Greece is in for a heat wave, with temperatures soaring across the mainland and island regions. Clear skies and strong northerly winds will prevail, with possible localized showers in mountainous areas during midday and afternoon hours. Coastal areas will benefit from a slight cooling effect due to sea breezes. Stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat.

General Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024

Warnings High temperatures will primarily affect the mainland.

Weather Characteristics

Clear skies with some cloud development during midday and afternoon

Possible localized showers in mountainous regions

Winds: West northwest at 3-4 Beaufort in the west, north at 4-5 Beaufort in the east, and up to 6 Beaufort locally in the Aegean

Temperature: Will fluctuate at high levels, reaching 38 to 40 degrees, locally 41 degrees Celsius on the mainland. Coastal areas will be 2-4 degrees cooler. Island regions will see temperatures between 32 and 34 degrees, with certain areas reaching 36 to 38 degrees.

Regional Forecasts

Macedonia, Thrace

Clear with some clouds midday and afternoon, potential for mountain rain

Winds: Variable at 3-4 Beaufort, up to 5 in the east

Temperature: 23 to 41 degrees Celsius, with lower minimums in western Macedonia

Ionian Islands, Epiros, Western Sterea, Western Peloponnese

Clear with temporary midday and afternoon clouds, potential for mountain rain

Winds: West northwest 3-4 Beaufort, up to 5 in the Ionian

Temperature: 24 to 41 degrees Celsius, lower in Epirus

Eastern Continental, Evia, Eastern Peloponnisos

Clear with temporary clouds midday and afternoon, potential for mountain rain

Winds: Northerly at 4-5 Beaufort

Temperature: 26 to 41 degrees Celsius

Cyclades, Crete

Clear skies

Winds: Northerly at 4-6 Beaufort

Temperature: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

East Aegean Islands, Dodecanese

Generally sunny, with some clouds midday and afternoon

Winds: North northwest at 4-6 Beaufort

Temperature: 26 to 38 degrees Celsius

Thessaly

Clear with temporary clouds midday and afternoon, potential for mountain rain

Winds: Variable at 3-4 Beaufort

Temperature: 23 to 40 degrees Celsius, up to 35 degrees in the Sporades

Attica

Generally sunny

Winds: North northeast at 4-5 Beaufort

Temperature: 27 to 39 degrees Celsius, cooler in the north and east

Thessaloniki

Clear with temporary clouds midday and afternoon near the mountains

Winds: Variable at 3-4 Beaufort

Temperature: 27 to 39 degrees Celsius

Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2024

Clear overall, with some local clouds and potential mountain rain in the northern highlands

Winds: West northwest at 3-4 Beaufort, up to 5 locally; east from the north at 3-6 Beaufort

Temperature: Remains high, 38 to 41 degrees on the mainland, 2-4 degrees cooler in coastal areas. Island regions expected to reach 33 to 37 degrees.

Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2024

Clear skies, local clouds developing midday and afternoon in continental areas, potential rain in northwestern highlands

Winds: Northerly, 2-6 Beaufort, varying by region

Temperature: High, with levels reaching 42 degrees on the mainland. Coastal areas cooler by 2-4 degrees. Islands will see temperatures from 33 to 38 degrees.

Forecast for Monday, July 15, 2024

Clear weather

Winds: West northwest at 3-5 Beaufort in the west, north at 3-6 Beaufort in the east, and locally up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean

Temperature: Stable at high levels

Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2024