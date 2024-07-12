Weather Forecast: Heat Wave Ahead

- High temperatures are expected, especially on the mainland;
- Clear weather overall with some clouds in continental areas;
- Variable winds mostly from the west and north;
- No significant change in temperature, remaining high.
Greece is in for a heat wave, with temperatures soaring across the mainland and island regions. Clear skies and strong northerly winds will prevail, with possible localized showers in mountainous areas during midday and afternoon hours. Coastal areas will benefit from a slight cooling effect due to sea breezes. Stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat.
General Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024
Warnings High temperatures will primarily affect the mainland.
Weather Characteristics
- Clear skies with some cloud development during midday and afternoon
- Possible localized showers in mountainous regions
- Winds: West northwest at 3-4 Beaufort in the west, north at 4-5 Beaufort in the east, and up to 6 Beaufort locally in the Aegean
- Temperature: Will fluctuate at high levels, reaching 38 to 40 degrees, locally 41 degrees Celsius on the mainland. Coastal areas will be 2-4 degrees cooler. Island regions will see temperatures between 32 and 34 degrees, with certain areas reaching 36 to 38 degrees.
Regional Forecasts
Macedonia, Thrace
- Clear with some clouds midday and afternoon, potential for mountain rain
- Winds: Variable at 3-4 Beaufort, up to 5 in the east
- Temperature: 23 to 41 degrees Celsius, with lower minimums in western Macedonia
Ionian Islands, Epiros, Western Sterea, Western Peloponnese
- Clear with temporary midday and afternoon clouds, potential for mountain rain
- Winds: West northwest 3-4 Beaufort, up to 5 in the Ionian
- Temperature: 24 to 41 degrees Celsius, lower in Epirus
Eastern Continental, Evia, Eastern Peloponnisos
- Clear with temporary clouds midday and afternoon, potential for mountain rain
- Winds: Northerly at 4-5 Beaufort
- Temperature: 26 to 41 degrees Celsius
Cyclades, Crete
- Clear skies
- Winds: Northerly at 4-6 Beaufort
- Temperature: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius
East Aegean Islands, Dodecanese
- Generally sunny, with some clouds midday and afternoon
- Winds: North northwest at 4-6 Beaufort
- Temperature: 26 to 38 degrees Celsius
Thessaly
- Clear with temporary clouds midday and afternoon, potential for mountain rain
- Winds: Variable at 3-4 Beaufort
- Temperature: 23 to 40 degrees Celsius, up to 35 degrees in the Sporades
Attica
- Generally sunny
- Winds: North northeast at 4-5 Beaufort
- Temperature: 27 to 39 degrees Celsius, cooler in the north and east
Thessaloniki
- Clear with temporary clouds midday and afternoon near the mountains
- Winds: Variable at 3-4 Beaufort
- Temperature: 27 to 39 degrees Celsius
Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2024
- Clear overall, with some local clouds and potential mountain rain in the northern highlands
- Winds: West northwest at 3-4 Beaufort, up to 5 locally; east from the north at 3-6 Beaufort
- Temperature: Remains high, 38 to 41 degrees on the mainland, 2-4 degrees cooler in coastal areas. Island regions expected to reach 33 to 37 degrees.
Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2024
- Clear skies, local clouds developing midday and afternoon in continental areas, potential rain in northwestern highlands
- Winds: Northerly, 2-6 Beaufort, varying by region
- Temperature: High, with levels reaching 42 degrees on the mainland. Coastal areas cooler by 2-4 degrees. Islands will see temperatures from 33 to 38 degrees.
Forecast for Monday, July 15, 2024
- Clear weather
- Winds: West northwest at 3-5 Beaufort in the west, north at 3-6 Beaufort in the east, and locally up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean
- Temperature: Stable at high levels
Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2024
- Clear skies
- Winds: North at 3-5 Beaufort, 6-7 Beaufort in the Aegean
- Temperature: Remains high.