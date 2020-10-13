Accor Group Opens Mercure Timisoara

Pin 0 Shares

Last week Accor opened the Mercure Timisoara, the group’s first hotel in the western Romania city. Situated close to the center of the city’s historic district, the 60 room accommodation also sports a rooftop penthouse, a Winestone restaurant, and an amazing terrace bar. The hotel is close to the city’s historical and business center. It offers 60 rooms, a rooftop penthouse, a Winestone restaurant with a terrace with bar.

The Mercure Timisoara is the first Romanian hotel and fourth in Europe with BREEAM Outstanding certification – the highest level of classification for green buildings. The hotel is also the first Accor hotel with a special air ventilation facility that monitors and manages humidity, VOC pressure, and CO2 levels. This fantastic new system permanently replaces the used air with fresh, filtered, and UV disinfected air.

According to the story from Romania Insider, the Mercure Timisoara is also the first Romanian smart hotel that integrates via phone and tablet, everything from reservations and check-ins to room comfort and aesthetics.

Mercure Timisoara is one of several new hotels scheduled to open in the city, which will be a European Capital of Culture in 2023. The hotel’s owner is local businessman Ionut Iakub, who has developed several residential projects in Romania and Austria.

Also in the news, Accor is scheduled to open a 200-room ibis hotel in Timisoara later this year. Romanian investors Marius and Emil Cristescu own the ibis Timisoara hotel. A Radisson Blu hotel is also scheduled to open in Timisoara next year.

According to TopHotelNews, Accor plans to grow the company footprint by 100,000 rooms with 131 new hotel launches are projected for 2021.