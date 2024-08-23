TUI’s Solar Initiative Gains Momentum

TUI Group has launched three operational solar parks in Türkiye, with plans for three more.

Eight hotels are now powered by self-produced solar energy.

The initiative aims for CO2 neutrality in the medium term.

A quarter of TUI hotels currently use renewable energy.

Green electricity powers TUI’s offices and travel agencies.

TUI Group has achieved a significant milestone in its green energy strategy. Three of the planned six solar parks in Türkiye recently began operations. With a combined capacity of approximately 15 megawatts, these systems now supply energy to eight hotels annually. This development is central to TUI’s global solar expansion strategy. The company is committed to having its hotels and resorts achieve CO2 neutrality in the foreseeable future. Presently, a quarter of TUI’s hotels generate a portion of their energy needs through renewable means.

A notable system run by TUI Hotels & Resorts Türkiye recently became operational, boasting a capacity of 6.8 megawatts. Hotels like TUI Blue Palm Garden and TUI Magic Life Belek use the energy produced. Another facility in Şanlıurfa will soon support TUI Magic Life Masmavi and TUI Blue Grand Azur.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Goals

The other two solar installations in Türkiye stem from a partnership between TUI and Akra in Elmalı and Alanya. A new solar plant will be connected to the grid this year, with more planned. Each plant will fully power four hotels.

Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group, emphasizes the importance of this initiative for sustainable growth. “The solar parks offer a cost-efficient, eco-friendly energy source for our hotels,” he states. Haydar Barut, Chairman of Akra Hotels, shares a vision of fulfilling all Akra Hotels’ electricity needs with self-generated energy by 2024.

TUI’s commitment extends to its travel agencies and office buildings, with a focus on renewable energy sources. All German TUI buildings will soon be powered entirely by green electricity. The TUI Campus in Hanover already benefits from a photovoltaic system that powers office operations and electric car charging points. Other TUI offices in Germany and across Europe are also transitioning to green energy, aligning with regional resources like wind turbines.

TUI’s increasing solar capacity demonstrates its dedication to reducing emissions and promoting sustainable energy use, reflecting a broader commitment to environmental responsibility.