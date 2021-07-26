Pin 0 Shares

A study that’s just come out reveals the effectiveness of COVID vaccines against the Delta variant (Β.1.617.2) of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that has spread to the entire world.

According to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, a clinical study was conducted to determine the immunity of the available Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines to check their effectiveness against the variants Alpha and Delta.

The study showed the effectiveness after one dose of the ether the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines was 30.7 against the Delta variant and 48.7 percent for the Alpha variant with similar results for both vaccines.

However, after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine the effectiveness was 93.7 percent against the Alpha and 88 percent against the Delta variant. After two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the effectiveness was 74.5 for the Alpha variant and 67 percent against the Delta variant.

In associated news, Greek officials reported recorded 1,553 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 8 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) . This number is down from the average over the past week.