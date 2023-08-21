9th BBA Baltic Business Aviation Summit Coming to Vilnius on October 27, 2023

The 9th BBA Baltic Business Aviation Summit, following its successful run in Estonia, Latvia, Sweden, and online, aims to delve into the various facets of business aviation in the Baltic region and uncover new prospects for the industry. This upcoming event will center its focus on Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

The summit presents a one-of-a-kind chance to engage in discussions about the future of business aviation, stay updated on the latest advancements, explore the regional air taxi market, analyze different business models, gain insights into the growth of regional infrastructure, and network with esteemed professionals in the Baltic region.

Who Should Attend

Business aircraft operators, manufacturers, consultants, bankers, lawyers, airport executives, aviation operators, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies, and professionals keen to expand business aviation and the future prospects in the Baltic region.

Speakers

Jan Hascher, Director, Business Development – Central and Eastern Europe, JSSI

Elina Karjalainen, Managing Director, Jetflite

Christine Kranich, Partner, Arnecke Sibeth Dabelstein

Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA / VDL)

Tom Ronell, CEO, Ronell Aviation

Kolin Schunck, Sr. Manager Strategic Innovation & Intelligence, Lufthansa Innovation Hub

Early-bird registration fee is €250. Act soon, for the regular fee is €550. The venue and conference agenda will be announced at a later date. For more information and updates, visit Research and Markets or Aeropodium.



Mobile: +44 7585 955721

Email: register@aeropodium.com