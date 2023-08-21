Etihad Cancells Expansion Plans in Moscow

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad has canceled its expansion plans in Moscow, Russia, for the upcoming winter season. However, instead of increasing the frequency, the airline might use larger aircraft for its Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport (IATA: SVO, ICAO: UUEE) and Abu Dhabi International Airport (IATA: AUH, ICAO: OMAA) route.

Currently, Etihad serves Moscow International Airport with one flight daily – carrying 231 and 299 passengers per flight – using a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Although the airline initially planned to increase the frequency to ten weekly flights starting October 29th, the plan has been put on hold.

But the good news is that the airline will upgrade the route with the larger Boeing 787-10 aircraft, which can accommodate 336 passengers. This will increase the capacity on the route to Moscow. Despite the pause in frequency boost plans, Etihad is still planning to expand its operations into the Russian market.

As part of its expansion plans, the airline has decided to commence operations in a second Russian destination during the 2023 Winter Season. The airline will begin flights to St. Petersburg in Russia starting October 29th. Etihad is the fifth-largest capacity provider in Russia with a 5.2% market share, and with the additional three weekly flights to St. Petersburg, this will increase. According to Aviation Week, the service will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Etihad has added three weekly flights to St. Petersburg starting October 29th, with flight EY-069 departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport at 02:50 and arriving at St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport (IATA: LED, ICAO: ULLI) at 08:05. Return flight EY-070 departs from LED at 12:10 and arrives in AUH at 19:15. Etihad is now the fifth-largest capacity provider in Russia with a 5.2% market share. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi also operates six weekly flights to Moscow Domodedovo Airport (IATA: DME, ICAO: UUDD).