Greece Steps In with 56 Million Euros to Shield Ferry Tickets from War Fallout

Transport Minister Vassilis Kikilias welcomes the government’s latest 300-million-euro support package, highlighting 56 million euros specifically to cover mandatory ferry ticket discounts.

Following last year’s 27 million euros, which helped freeze fares and trigger market discounts of up to 32%, the new aid aims to prevent cost increases from being passed on to families and travellers.

Kikilias stresses the Red Sea crisis has already hit 27 vessels of various flags, with 138 Greek-owned or Greek-flagged ships currently in the wider area.

Daily contact maintained with 11 Greek-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf and 2 in the Gulf of Oman.

Emphasis is placed on seafarer safety as the top priority amid unpredictable regional conflict.

Greece’s shipping and island policy minister has described the latest government measures as vital support during another critical period for the country. Speaking after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a 300-million-euro economic relief package, Vassilis Kikilias made clear that the ferry sector, tightly linked to tourism, services, and a substantial slice of national GDP, cannot be left exposed to the ripple effects of distant conflict.

The minister painted a sober picture. War, he said, is the most tragic development possible, now compounded by strikes on energy targets and infrastructure. No one can forecast what tomorrow brings. Yet preparation is underway, and the government is taking concrete pre-emptive steps. Coastal shipping, he reminded everyone, is inseparable from Greek tourism and the broader economy. Last year, the ministry slashed port fees by 50 percent and injected 27 million euros into the sector. The result: no ticket price rises and, thanks to healthy market competition, discounts of up to 32% on tickets, cabins, and vehicles.

New Support to Keep Fares in Check

This year, the conditions are different. With the conflict dragging on and nobody knowing when it would end, the Prime Minister moved quickly after extensive talks with ferry operators.

“So, no predictions can be made. Honestly, no one knows what tomorrow will bring. However, we are preparing, and the Greek government is taking preparatory steps. Coastal shipping is inextricably linked to Greek tourism, services, and the economy. These sectors account for a large portion of the country’s GDP. Last year, we suspended fare increases—reducing port fees by 50% and providing 27 million euros to the sector. This worked, as there were no price hikes last year, and thanks to market competition, we achieved discounts of up to 32% on tickets, cabins, and cars.”

Real Risks at Sea

The numbers are stark. Twenty-seven vessels of various flags have already been struck. Today, 138 Greek-owned or Greek-flagged ships operate in the wider area, including 11 Greek-flagged vessels inside the Persian Gulf and two more in the Gulf of Oman. The ministry’s operations centre maintains daily contact with each of them, receiving updates and issuing guidance in response to the evolving situation on the ground.

This constant monitoring is not routine bureaucracy. It is a practical response to genuine danger. Seafarer safety remains the absolute priority, the minister stressed, even as the government works to protect household budgets back home.

A Pattern of Crisis Support

Kikilias closed on a firm note.

“Once again, the Greek government, through Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is proving that it stands by Greek society in times of crisis by making crucial decisions. This is the support that Greek citizens and Greek society need and are calling for. They demand security; they demand an organized, serious, and responsible approach to all these issues. Without a doubt, the Prime Minister is the one who has guaranteed this effort at every critical juncture.”

The message is straightforward and grounded. In an era when distant wars can quickly translate into higher ferry tickets or disrupted island connections, the government is choosing to absorb part of the shock rather than pass it on. Whether the 56 million euros will fully insulate travellers this summer remains to be seen. Still, the intent is clear: keep essential sea links affordable while never losing sight of the human element — the crews who keep those ships moving through uncertain waters.