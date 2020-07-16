5 Videos To Make You Yearn for a Greek Vacation in 2020

Pin 0 Shares

Greece is a vacation paradise. Most people already know this even if they’ve not yet had the opportunity to visit. Who has not dreamed of a vacation here? And what better time to visit than when the world is at a standstill?

The history, the culture, the art and images, the land and seascapes, and the legendary hospitality of the Greeks – if there were a contest for top “bucket list” place to visit, Greece certainly in the running. And now, with a pandemic having shut almost every tourism door, the way the Greeks handled the COVID disaster makes an already safe destination even safer.

If you need more incentive to visit Greece this summer, the five videos from some of Greece’s most amazing destinations will help you get here sooner.

Turquoise water as clear as crystal, surrounded by a small forest right out of Eden, the amazing bay of Glarokavos in Halkidiki is so compelling, as you can see in this video below. The beach and the bay are located close to Pefkochori, which is a beautiful and picturesque settlement on the Kassandra peninsula, about 19 km from Kallithea in Halkidiki. Our five-star accommodations recommendation in the area is the Aegean Melathron Thalasso Spa Hotel, which is a couple of minutes by car or taxi from the bay. The rates at this luxurious beachfront resort start at just over €1300 euro for half board.

The next video from Discover Greece gives us a hint of the dream state most people fall into when visiting Greece. A lot of places hype their touristic value, but all the ads you see about this ancient destination are really understatements. If you travel here once, you will come back over and over again. The video teaches you Greek words like “ella” or “come”.

So, ella! Lay on a perfect beach and do nothing, or sail the Aegean on a golden adventure of personal discovery.

One of the world’s most iconic and popular “bucket list” destinations, Santorini is one of a kind. Most tourists do not realize that the amazing white and blue houses and villas that host them sit atop a volcano unlike any other in the world. The Oia villas and resorts that so many flock to in order to capture those epic, romantic sunsets, are situated on what remains of the legendary Thera volcano that erupted back in the Bronze Age (1600 BC) with a force 10 times as powerful as the eruption of the famous eruption of Krakatoa.

In a fascinating twist of fate, the eruption that spelled the end for the most advanced civilization of the time (Minoans), is now a tourist attraction because of the island’s breathtaking panoramas and sunsets. The video below is a great preview to ensure every romantic who watches will soon visit Santorini. We can recommend Santorini Urban Adventures for those who want to know all there is about the island and the stunning Santo Maris Oia (€3038 member price for 7 nights on their site) for couples seeking five-star Santorini memories.

Okay, the next Greek vacation video is from 2017 and the adventurers at Sail In Greece, known for their, uh, “adventures”, yes, their adventures. Sailing the Greek isles is a fantasy for lots of people, and for obvious reasons. Even though the pandemic and social distancing have put a damper on big beach parties and such… Well, this is still Greece, you know? Talk about fun and experiences to take with you forever. Come on, who doesn’t want to wake up in the middle of a Santorini street and struggle to find the girl or guy they met last night? Okay, not retirees like me, but once upon a time.

In this last video Greek entrepreneur Petros Touris (Πέτρος Τουρής) shows a beautiful cross-section of stunning Crete, Greece’s biggest island and most visited tourist paradise. Touris, who’s the founder at BookVillaCrete.com and the owner of Let’s Go Crete Transfers, is also a wizard with drones, as you can see from the footage.

Here on Crete there are so many fabulous experiences, so recommending is a bit hard for us since we have so many friends like Touris with great hotels, villas, and other types of vacation or long-term properties to let. Touris’ villas have their own unique character. Villa Paradissi in Agia Pelagia is a perfect getaway for travelers who’ve never been to Crete. Looking out over Agia Pelagia Bay, this 3 bedroom stone villa is set apart, from the busy touristy part of the village, but very close to the pristine waters of the bay. This stunning villa goes for about €150 euro per night.

There’s five great video introductions to the tiniest fraction of travel wonders Greece has to offer. Once you’re sufficiently mesmerized by the imagery of paradise, we hope you’ll visit this ancient and beguiling land in 2020. One of the only positive things about the pandemic is the fact that over-tourism and crowded beaches have ceased to exist in places like Crete.

Now is the time for the #GreekVacation