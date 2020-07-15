Open Festivals Banned in Greece Until the End of July

Pin 0 Shares

At a teleconference chaired by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias to discuss COVID-19 on Monday, the Committee of Infectious disease and the Greek Health Ministry decided to cancel festivals across the country until the end of July.

The move is part of the intensification of controls at land borders to prevent the spread of the virus. Officials also recommended intensifying testing at the land borders and extend testing to seasonal workers from neighboring countries as part of the overall strategy.

At another meeting held in Maximos Mansion with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Athens officials asked members of the committee of experts to consider the possibility of banning the festivities until the end of July, which was later announced by government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

Mr. Pestas announced that the controls at the land borders would intensify, specifically in Promachonas and Kakavia.

Source: Protothema.gr