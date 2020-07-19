German Tourists Slapped With Fines at Heraklion Airport Over PLF Form

Pin 0 Shares

Last week, German tourists were slapped with stiff €500 euro fines on landing in Heraklion, Crete for failing to fill out the “Passenger Locator Form” (PLF) before entering Greece.

Athens authorities now demand travelers entering the country fill out this PLF form listing essential location information for their visit to Greece. The German tourists failed to supply data like their accommodation address in Greece, which can be used in case they test positive for Covid-19. These forms must be filled out 24 hours prior to check-in.

Most travelers are unaware that the form data is used by an algorithm that evaluates the data and a QR code is sent to the passenger. This information is then used to help health teams at entry gates to decide who will have to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

According to the news from Greek Reporter, the German vacationers protested, insisting that they did not have any information about the PLF form. Their complaints said that neither their travel agent nor the departure airport informed them about this particular document.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis requested that Covid-19 measures be implemented yet more strictly to prevent any further outbreaks of the disease in Greece.