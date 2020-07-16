Greece Extends Covid-19 Rules for Baches Until July 31

Pin 0 Shares

Greek authorities have announced the extension of Covid-19 measures on organized beaches through to the end of July. Ministers are also considering a ban on local outdoor festivals into August.

According to the reports, Athens officials are efforting controlling the further spread of the coronavirus caused by close proximity and overcrowding. The measures say no more than 40 people can occupy 1,000 square meters of either public or private beaches, bars, cafes, restaurants, and that beach umbrellas must be placed at least 4 meters apart.

Deputy Development and Investment Minister Nikos Papathanasis told a TV audience this week that “though measures were effective, it is vital to identify those who are not observing rules”. He went on to point out that wearing masks on public transport is mandatory, and that inspections will be carried out. He also said citizens should report violations via 1520 hotline to make a complaint.

Greek authorities have also discussed the possibility of tightening precautionary measures during an inter-ministerial meeting on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece continues to have an overall better epidemiological situation compared to most European countries, according to Government Spokesman Stelios Petsas. Despite arrivals from abroad, “the course of the pandemic does not appear to have been significantly affected by the increase in contacts,” he added.

In the first 15 days of July, when Greece opened its borders to tourists, Covid-19 cases rose to 449 and one fatality, Petsas said, with the majority of incidents “imported” by travelers through the Promachonas border. Attica and Thessaloniki also saw a rise in cases to an average of eight daily. The government has increased testing to 5,000 daily.

Source: GTP