RVshare and Spot2Nite Team up for 2024 Solar Eclipse Packages

RVshare, a community for RV owners and renters, has just announced its new partnership with Spot2Nite, a booking platform and online travel agency tailored specifically for campground and RV park stays. In anticipation of the 2024 solar eclipse, these two platforms have introduced ‘All-in-One’ bookable packages for those seeking to witness this celestial event. These packages provide a camping spot and a fully equipped RV set up before guests arrive.

The next total solar eclipse visible in the United States – dubbed the “Great North American Eclipse” – will occur on April 8, 2024.

The path of totality will stretch across parts of Mexico, the central and eastern United States, and eastern Canada. In the US, the total eclipse can be seen in several states, including Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The total eclipse is anticipated to last for approximately 4 minutes, capturing the attention of astronomers and skywatchers due to its rarity.

Visibility is contingent on weather conditions, making clear skies imperative for an ideal viewing experience.

Solar eclipse 2024 path of totality via RVshare

RVshare has reported a remarkable 324% surge in bookings for the weekend of April 8 compared to Memorial Day Weekend 2024, which typically marks the beginning of the camping season. As enthusiasts of celestial events prepare for next spring, RVshare and Spot2Nite are streamlining the RV travel and booking process, ensuring that fans of the astronomical phenomenon can fully immerse themselves in the eclipse experience without any hassle.

The premium RV camping packages, starting at $749 a night, offer guests a premium campsite reservation at one of the 180+ Spot2Nite campground locations along the path of totality. Additionally, guests will have access to a travel trailer that sleeps up to six, sourced from RVshare’s vast inventory of over 100,000 RV rentals. From Texas to Maine, guests can select their desired campground equipped with an RV rental from the area. These premium packages include full hookups such as power, water, waste servicing, fresh linens, bedding, towels, and other amenities in the chosen RVs. Additionally, parking for one vehicle at the designated campsite location is provided, along with various campground amenities, which vary by location.

Travelers can enhance their eclipse-viewing experience without sacrificing the comforts of home. As per RVshare’s 2024 Travel Trend Report, the 2024 solar eclipse is attracting significant interest and impacting travel plans.

Survey findings indicate that 78% of Americans plan to view the eclipse in April, with 53% considering travelling for this purpose. Moreover, over half of the travellers expressed a high likelihood of renting an RV for a long weekend to witness this rare natural event, a goal that RVshare and Spot2Nite’s packages can help achieve.

All reservations can be made through Spot2Nite, allowing renters to explore the eclipse path, filter by location, select their preferred campground, and book their spot and accompanying RV in a streamlined booking experience. To access these packages, please visit spot2nite.com/eclipsepackages. To obtain an RV guide for the Solar Eclipse, please visit rvshare.com/solar-eclipse-2024.