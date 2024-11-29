Book Review: Your Go-to Guide for Foraging Cretan Horta

Your Go-to Guide for Foraging Cretan Horta is the perfect handbook for anyone interested in exploring the wild greens of Crete. Written by travel journalist and Argophilia editor Mihaela Lica Butler, it features 56 edible plants arranged alphabetically with their Greek and Latin scientific names. This detailed guide also includes vibrant photographs to help readers accurately identify plants in the fields.

The author spent months researching these plants, stating, “It took me months to research and find the Latin scientific names of all these plants. Fortunately, Wikipedia has them listed, and what it lacks in details, I was able to find on the website of the US National Library of Medicine.“

Why Forage?

Foraging isn’t just fun—it’s also healthy, resourceful, and gratifying. Eating wild greens offers a connection to nature, food independence, and access to fresh, nutrient-rich ingredients without packaging, labels, or genetic alterations. It also helps combat nutrient deficits. Whether searching for a specific vitamin boost or experimenting with fresh recipe ideas, this guide covers it all.

Your Go-to Guide for Foraging Cretan Horta includes:

Tips for finding, identifying, and harvesting plants.

Historical context and preparation advice for using horta.

Color photos for easier identification.

Nutritional information for each plant.

A couple of simple recipes to inspire creativity in the kitchen.

A helpful references section on nutrient content and health benefits.

Two Articles by Mihaela About Cretan Horta

These edible weeds are in season right now, and if you are in Crete in the colder months, you can enjoy them in restaurants. You can also find them at farmers’ markets and cook them yourself – if you don’t know how Mihaela’s book will help because she shares how to prepare horta before cooking it.

Why Readers Love It

Ebook readers already sent us their thoughts about Mihaela’s book:

“This book is a must-have for beginners or experienced foragers. The photos made plant identification much easier.” — Georgia L., amateur forager.

“I had no idea so many edible plants existed on Crete. This book expanded my knowledge and my diet!” — Elias M., botanist.

“As a vegan, I always look for new greens to incorporate into my meals. Also, the three recipes were a great touch!” — Sofia K., vegan cook.

“The photos made identifying ‘stamnagathi’ (spiny chicory) and ‘vlita’ (amaranth) so easy.” — Maria P., retired architect living in Crete.

Seasonal Foraging and Kitchen Use

The guide emphasizes the seasonal aspect of foraging. For instance, fennel and nettles are ideal in spring, while amaranth shines in summer. The versatility of horta in cooking is highlighted, with Mihaela suggesting, “You can use horta in any recipes you would use spinach.”

Her years of exploring Crete’s lush landscape for edible weeds have shaped a practical knowledge she now shares with a broader audience. Whether you’re a forager, gardener, nature lover, or plant-based foodie, this book is packed with practical advice you can use.

Where to Buy

Your Go-to Guide for Foraging Cretan Horta is available on Amazon marketplaces worldwide in Kindle and print formats.