Storm Bora Bears Down on Greece [Warning]

- November 29th, 2024 01:56 pm

The current weather satelite imagery of Bora via Zoom Earth

Weather across Greece is expected to deteriorate rapidly in the next few hours as Storm Bora bears down on Eastern Macedonia and Thrace in the early hours of Saturday.

The Greek Meteorological Service has issued an urgent bulletin about a low-pressure system named Bora slowly advancing from the Ionian Sea towards the east. 

Storm Bora is predicted to cause severe weather beginning late Friday night, with rains and storms that will be very strong in some places until Monday. Heavy snowfall will occur in the mountains of Macedonia and Epirus, and heavy rains will soak other parts of Greece.

The period from Saturday afternoon until Sunday afternoon will be particularly intense in the prefectures of Halkidiki, Thessaloniki, Pieria, and Imathi. The Western Peloponnese is expected to be affected intermittently by Storm Bora until Saturday evening. Conditions are expected to worsen on Monday in many regions. 

Thessaly, the Sporades, the islands of the Eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese, Eastern Sterea, Evia, and Western Crete will experience the most intense storms from early Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning. 8 to 9 Beaufort winds are forecast for some regions, with heavy rainfall in the mountains of Macedonia and Epirus. 

