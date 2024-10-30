Piraeus Welcomes Its First Wyndham Luxury Residences

Location Advantage : Positioned by the scenic Tourism Marina Zeas

Strategic Waterfront Development

A significant partnership between Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and DKG Development heralds the arrival of Wyndham Luxury Residences Piraeus Marina Zeas, a landmark addition to Piraeus. With its prime location offering panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, the development promises 72 splendid serviced apartments. These residences, stretching across 4,300 square meters and housed within two eight-story complexes, embody luxury and modern architectural design. Estimated at over €25 million, this sophisticated venture will welcome its first guests by December 2025.

Architectural Elegance

Internationally celebrated architect Jean-Pierre Heim spearheads this ambitious project, drawing inspiration from Greece’s iconic olive tree. This symbol of peace and prosperity weaves through various architectural elements, enhancing the project’s Mediterranean charm and elegance. Heim’s global portfolio is a testament to his distinctive style that graces the Piraeus skyline with its stunning visual appeal. His daughter, Caroline Heim, contributes her expertise in interior design, crafting interiors that seamlessly harmonize with the building’s exterior. Together, they have created a sanctuary of light and luxury, prioritizing detail and high-quality materials for a cohesive monumental offering that enhances the region’s reputation.

Vision and Execution

Jean-Pierre Heim’s journey from concept to concrete was marked by meticulous planning and creativity. Every element, from facade aesthetics to the positioning of boutique spaces, parking, and recreational amenities, was thoughtfully deliberated. This resulted in a wealth of sketches and refined ideas aimed at perfecting each aspect of the development. As a potential iconic centrepiece of Piraeus, this collaboration between the Heim duo underlines an intent to balance modern luxury with traditional elegance, promising a distinctive experience overlooking the Mediterranean’s tranquil beauty.