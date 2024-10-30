Airbnb Reveals Travel Trends for Thanksgiving and Holidays

Family travel on Airbnb includes nearly 20% of nights booked in early 2024.

The Appeal of Family Travel with Airbnb

In the first half of 2024, families booked nearly 20% of all nights on Airbnb, marking a 15% increase from 2023. According to a recent survey, this growth reflects families’ desire for location and value. Airbnb’s extensive portfolio of over 8 million homes worldwide offers options from quaint cabins to large villas, meeting the needs of various family sizes. A typical Airbnb with two bedrooms and baths often costs around the same as a single hotel room. Notably, over 25 million nights were booked in Airbnb’s popular homes in just the first half of this year.

Families are embracing travel that spans multiple generations. There’s been more than a 35% increase in travel involving older adults staying with children or grandchildren. Popular destinations for such travel include scenic locales like San Diego, Cape Coral, and Galveston.

Thanksgiving and Holiday Travel Trends

Thanksgiving is a time for gatherings, and US families opt for larger accommodations. Nearly 20% of bookings for this holiday involve ten or more guests, often indicating multigenerational or multifamily gatherings. About 40% of US listings provide three or more bedrooms, ensuring comfort for all. With 90% of listings offering kitchens, families can prepare traditional meals in comfortable settings. Over 1 million listings feature amenities like pack-and-plays for easy family travel.

Pets are part of the family, too, and Thanksgiving 2023 saw significant pet travel, with more than 35,000 pets accompanying their families. Many Airbnb hosts welcome pets, with over a quarter of locations allowing furry friends. Top domestic destinations for Thanksgiving include Gatlinburg, Orlando, and San Diego.

Expanding Horizons for Holiday Travel

While many plan domestic vacations, there’s an upward trend in international holiday searches by more than 25% for the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

Families seek out quieter landscapes, with 70% of bookings in rural settings for a serene experience. Destinations over 3,000 miles away are gaining interest, especially in Latin America. Countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, and Brazil frequently appear in family search queries.

Paris, London, and Tokyo are the leading destinations for international travel. These locations offer vibrant and enriching experiences for families looking to explore.

Pro Tips for a Memorable Airbnb Experience

When booking on Airbnb, families should use search tools to ensure the property meets their needs, particularly for children, by filtering for specific amenities. Sharing wishlists helps families collaboratively choose and vote on potential Airbnb homes.

Safety and security are paramount, so families should book, pay, and communicate via Airbnb’s platform. This process ensures secure payments and refund policies safeguard against unexpected issues. Discounts are available, especially for extended stays, as many hosts provide weekly or monthly rates. Features like ‘Guest Favorite’ and ‘Superhost’ assist families in finding top-notch accommodations. Families are encouraged to check for child safety features when booking homes to ensure a safe and enjoyable stay.