New Passenger Rights and Price Monitoring Portal Offers Insights in Marine Transport

The Greek Ministry of Shipping and Insular Policy launched a new digital portal, “Passenger Rights,” yesterday. This platform centralizes information regarding passengers’ rights in marine transport and is aimed at promoting a more comprehensive understanding while ensuring safety across ports and vessels. Connecting the islands with the mainland seamlessly and guaranteeing safe travel options year-round remains a core focus of the ministry.

Accessible and Transparent Services

This portal, featuring four main areas, aims to increase awareness about passenger rights in sea transport and offer guidance on protecting those rights. It also includes fare monitoring for ferry tickets and aims to enhance access for people with disabilities at port facilities and on ships. A six-month pilot phase developed the price tracking tool, which logs existing ticket prices and illustrates real-time changes. The findings from this period have been submitted to the Competition Commission for further analysis and use in regulatory checks.

Supporting Accessibility

Efforts to improve accessibility for people with disabilities align with the government’s comprehensive strategy, detailed in the “National Action Plan for Disability Rights.” These measures reflect the ministry’s ongoing commitment to addressing previously observed shortcomings.

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy expressed the significance of the “Passenger Rights” portal as a step forward in modernizing services for citizens and travellers. He emphasized the importance of providing essential information promoting maritime transport safety. The pricing tool represents an innovative approach, delivering transparency to fare structures. At the same time, initiatives are underway to meet the needs of those facing access challenges, striving for continuous improvement in service delivery.