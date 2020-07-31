WTTC Suggest COVID-19 Tests Facilities at All Airports

Pin 0 Shares

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has asked governments around the world to start a program of investment toward creating COVID-19 testing facilities at airports.

On Wednesday, WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara made this statement:

“It is imperative that all airports, catering for international travel, implement globally recognized testing standards for both inbound and outbound passengers.

The WTTC boss wen ton to say that testing at airports will provide reassurance to all travelers, maintain ‘air corridors’ between countries and remedy the damage and disruption caused by blunt quarantines which massively impact the recovery of the Travel & Tourism sector. Guevara also commented:

“Removing the whole of Spain from the UK travel corridors exception list risks causing irreparable damage to the Travel & Tourism sector. It also makes no sense; while Spain as a whole, and Catalonia in particular, has a higher rate of coronavirus cases than the UK, the rate in Andalucía, the Balearics and Canaries are actually lower than the UK.”

The WTTC contends that the screening process should include swab tests, temperature testing for all arriving, and departing passengers. Also, tests should be back within 24 hours, and those testing positive – with or without symptoms – should be put into quarantine.

The WTTC CEO also pointed out that COVID-19 is with us for the foreseeable future, and that the suggested testing is necessary to protect the public, while at the same time restoring confidence in travel.

Source: GTP