WorldTrips “Atlas Journey” Expands Travel Insurance Choice

WorldTrips Travel Insurance has announced the launch of Atlas Journey, a suite of comprehensive travel protection plans designed for today’s domestic or global travelers.

According to the news, travel advisors can now offer Atlas Journey plans directly to their clients and receive compensation. This innovative product is the latest advancement in travel protection from WorldTrips.

The program gives travelers the opportunity to purchase a customizable travel protection plan that includes a trip cancellation benefit of up to 100 percent of the non-refundable trip cost for covered reasons. WorldTrips Assistant Vice President of Sales Andria Frederickson offered this:

“We are very excited to have launched this program for travel advisors. Atlas Journey products are specifically tailored towards the needs of the travel protection customer of the future.”

Earlier this year, WorldTrips reported expanding their 14-year partnership with Squaremouth to give customers the option to purchase the new Atlas Journey trip cancellation insurance product series.

Finally, Atlas Journey offers many upgrades for customers, including extra coverage for pets traveling with owners, adventure sports coverage, and even hunting and fishing expedition plans.