Charted: The World’s Most Complained-About Beaches

The World’s Most Complained-About Beaches span across the US, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Cloudwards analyzed the world’s top 200 beaches, pulling data from real traveller complaints.

Cleanliness, crowds, long waits, and noise top the list of visitor frustrations.

The glossy postcard images and vivid Instagram shots rarely tell the whole story of the world’s famous beaches. Cloudwards, determined to set the record straight, reviewed thousands of genuine traveller posts on TripAdvisor. Their team read, sorted, and tallied complaints for 200 global hotspots, tracking where sand, sea, and sun left visitors most disappointed. This global survey covered everywhere, from the nostalgia-drenched sands of Waikiki to the bustling waterfronts of Italy.

For many, beach getaways are about finding peace, palm trees, and pristine water. But beneath the surface, travellers shared a different story. Words like “overcrowded,” “dirty,” and “noisy” popped up again and again, pulling back the curtain on what greets new arrivals. Stefan Gunther, Cloudwards’ Senior Research Analyst, explains, “Tourists arrive expecting paradise. They often leave with strong opinions instead.” The findings put a spotlight not on the filtered snapshots but on the messy, sometimes overwhelming reality.

Ranking Beach Country Score Dirty Crowded Queues Noise 1 Waikiki Beach USA 100 15.9% 67.3% 7.6% 9.2% 2 Venice Beach USA 89.7 60.6% 20.7% 6.8% 12% 3 Playa Manuel Antonio Costa Rica 73.5 10.4% 56.2% 26% 7.4% 4 Clearwater Beach USA 65.5 18.6% 64.6% 8.3% 8.5% 5 Bournemouth Beach UK 65.1 31.7% 52.5% 10.2% 5.6% 6 La Jolla Cove USA 64.3 57.9% 30.4% 6.7% 4.9% 7 Elafonissi Beach Greece 60.3 9.8% 73.4% 14.4% 2.4% 8 Magens Bay Beach Virgin Islands 58.1 12.4% 62.2% 16.9% 8.5% 9 Bondi Beach Australia 57.1 13% 75.9% 7.8% 3.4% 10 Maho Beach Sint Maarten 57 6.8% 43.8% 11.3% 38.2%

Key Findings from the World’s Most Complained-About Beaches

Cloudwards’ complete study highlights a world map dotted with sandy letdowns. Their tally includes both elite vacation spots and beloved local getaways, each rated for the number and intensity of online complaints. The methodology shines a light on what matters most to travellers and where the brass-tacks experience differs from marketing promises.

Noteworthy results:

Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, takes the crown as the most complained-about beach worldwide. A flawless 100/100 complaint score signals near-universal traveller frustration, with one TripAdvisor reviewer calling it “a human sardine can.”

American beaches dominate the letdown list. Four U.S. locations landed in the global top 10, with Venice Beach, California, ranked second, primarily due to concerns about cleanliness. Across the top 100, 39 represent American soil.

Europe's favourite sunbathing spots struggle with overcrowding. Italy's La Pelosa and Spiaggia La Cinta log the highest European crowd complaints (86.9% and 84.2%), with Spain's Cala Comte trailing closely behind.

Mexico's Playa Delfines highlights a patience test for vacationers. Nearly 58% of negative reviews mention long lines, as tourists stand for hours to snap a famous Cancun selfie.

Sint Maarten's Maho Beach scores highest in noise complaints. Aeroplanes pass so low overhead that 38.2% of upset reviews cite relentless engine thunder, "sickening jet fuel smells," and even sand-blasting from departing jets.

For a closer look at the rankings, full details can be found in Cloudwards’ public report.

From Overcrowded Shores to Jet Engine Roars

Cloudwards found no region safe from beach-related disappointment. The glow of crystal water and white sand, it seems, can dim fast when polluted by crowds, trash, or the grind of aeroplane engines. In Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean alike, weary travellers voice everyday struggles—queues for a photo, a towel-to-towel sea of people, and the drone of machinery overhead.

One Italian beachgoer, reflecting on their trip to La Pelosa, offered this sharp take: “It feels less like a holiday, more like waiting in line at a concert.” A different visitor to Maho Beach described, “Engines shake the beach, jet fumes linger, and the sand feels weaponized by planes.”

What emerges is a vivid portrait not of spoiled vacations but of high demand, local pressure, and what happens when paradise markets itself to the world. The truth behind the World’s Most Complained-About Beaches, as Cloudwards uncovers, is that not every photo-op comes with peace of mind—or room to lay your towel.