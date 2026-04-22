May Day Strike: Greek Ferries to Remain Docked Nationwide

Strike Details at a Glance

Who: All members of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO).

All members of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO). When: Friday, May 1, 2026 (Full 24 hours).

Friday, May 1, 2026 (Full 24 hours). Why: Labor rights, updated contracts, and improved maritime education.

Labor rights, updated contracts, and improved maritime education. Affected: All ferry routes, commercial shipping, and local boat lines.

Following a unanimous decision by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), a 24-hour nationwide strike has been called to coincide with International Workers’ Day. From the stroke of midnight on Friday, May 1, until the day concludes at 24:00, the Greek fleet will remain tethered to the piers, effectively halting the country’s maritime highway.

Main Demands

The PNO has framed this mobilization around several “pillars of dignity” for the men and women who man the Greek fleet. Central to their demands is the protection of human life at sea and the guarantee of decent working conditions. The Federation is pushing to strengthen collective bargaining, specifically aiming to renew and sign updated Collective Labor Agreements that reflect the current economic climate.

Education and the Digital Horizon

Beyond wages and safety, the sailors are looking toward the future of their craft. The Federation is demanding that maritime education remain public and free, but with a necessary caveat: it must be upgraded. As the shipping industry undergoes rapid technological shifts, the PNO argues that the training of Greek seafarers must evolve to keep pace with high-tech maritime developments without losing its accessible, public character.

Social Welfare and Retirees

The strike also carries a broader social message. The union is calling for increased investment in public health and education for all citizens. Furthermore, they are demanding the restoration of pension levels for retired seafarers, who have experienced significant income losses over the past decade of economic restructuring in Greece.

For travelers, the message is clear: if you have a ticket for Friday, you aren’t going anywhere. Coordination with travel agents and port authorities is essential, as the ripple effect of the 24-hour halt will likely be felt well into Saturday morning.