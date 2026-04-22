The Issue: Ongoing discharge of untreated sewage into the sea due to a lack of biological treatment infrastructure.

Ongoing discharge of untreated sewage into the sea due to a lack of biological treatment infrastructure. Key Players: Municipal and Regional authorities have been under fire for decades of inaction; large hotels are accused of environmental hypocrisy.

Municipal and Regional authorities have been under fire for decades of inaction; large hotels are accused of environmental hypocrisy. Current State: Residents and businesses report that the region’s comparative advantage in natural beauty is being eroded.

The sea at Sisi should be a mirror reflecting the bright future of Cretan hospitality, a turquoise lure for the world to see. Instead, the salt spray now carries the stench of systemic neglect. While the brochures promise a Mediterranean paradise, the reality beneath the surface is a somber testimony to environmental decay. For too long, the waters of Upper Mirabello have been treated not as a life-giving resource, but as a convenient dumping ground for the waste of progress.

Missing Infrastructure

It is a staggering irony that, in 2026, two of the most rapidly developing tourist hubs in Crete—Sisi and Milatos—lack modern wastewater treatment plants. This isn’t just a technical oversight; it is a profound failure of governance. For years, the Municipality and the Region have presided over a period of inertia, watching as the infrastructure remained on paper while pollution flowed in real time.

The locals, whose livelihoods depend on the clarity of these waters, find their patience exhausted. They have been fed a steady diet of promises and “planned works” that never materialize, leaving them to watch the very asset that sustains them—the sea—choke under the weight of unchecked growth.

The Hypocrisy of “Green” Luxury

The blame does not rest solely with the state. There is a provocative arrogance in the way certain large-scale hotel complexes operate. These establishments profit immensely from the rugged beauty of the Cretan coastline, selling the dream of sustainability and “eco-friendly” stays to unsuspecting travelers. Yet, behind the manicured gardens and infinity pools, some have become the silent victimizers of the environment.

To speak of “sustainable development” while sewage is pumped into the bay is more than just bad business—it is a betrayal of the ecosystem. The sea is not a trash bin, and the economic prosperity of a few cannot be built upon the destruction of the shores that belong to everyone.

Sisi and Milatos deserve better than the fate currently being imposed upon them by indifferent officials and corporate polluters. This lack of essential infrastructure is a slow-motion environmental crime, undermining not only the future of Cretan tourism but the fundamental health of the citizens.