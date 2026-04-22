Ierapetra Launches Rewarding New Recycling Scheme

Recycling Guidelines for Residents

Operating Hours: Monday – Saturday, 10:00 – 16:40.

Monday – Saturday, 10:00 – 16:40. Accepted Materials: * Plastic: Water, milk, juice, or soda bottles (up to 1.5lt). Metal: Soda or beer cans, milk tins (up to 1.5lt). Glass: Water, wine, spirit bottles, and jars for jam or honey (up to 1lt). Paper: Newspapers and magazines.

* Water, milk, juice, or soda bottles (up to 1.5lt). Condition: Items must be uncompressed and clean with lids attached.

In Ierapetra, recycling just became transactional. The municipality has launched a full-scale ανταποδοτική ανακύκλωση (incentive-based recycling) program, allowing residents to exchange everyday waste for small but tangible rewards. Bottles, cans, and jars are no longer just waste—they are currency.

This week, Mayor Emmanuel Fragoulis and Environment Deputy Mayor Georgios Giakoumakis officially cut the ribbon on the program designed to turn civic duty into a tangible reward.

The concept is simple: the “Polycenter” acts as a high-tech vending machine in reverse. Residents feed the machine their empty containers and, in return, receive a voucher. Emmanouil Zacharakis from TEXAN, the company behind the technology, demonstrated how these hubs process materials. To keep the gears turning smoothly, the machine requires items to be in their original shape—unpressed—with caps still on and free of any leftover residue.

The incentive is straightforward: for every 33 items of plastic, metal, or glass deposited, the machine prints a €1 voucher.

A Choice of Impact

The beauty of the program lies in what happens after the voucher prints. Citizens have two distinct paths for their “recycling profit”:

Local Commerce: Vouchers can be redeemed for purchases at participating supermarkets in the municipality of Ierapetra, putting money back into the local economy. Philanthropy: For those who prefer a more altruistic approach, the funds can be donated directly to “APOSTOLI,” the charitable organization of the Holy Archdiocese of Athens, specifically to support its “Meals of Love” program for vulnerable families.

This isn’t just a one-off installation. While the first hub is already humming on I. Kapodistria Street, a second is slated for the area near the Port Authority. The ultimate vision is a network of five centers scattered throughout the municipality. It is a move toward a circular economy, where yesterday’s waste becomes tomorrow’s resources—and the supermarket discounts.