The European Commission has reopened applications for its DiscoverEU 2026 initiative, offering something that feels almost suspiciously generous: free train travel across Europe for thousands of 18-year-olds.

A total of 40,000 travel passes are up for grabs this round. The premise is simple: be 18, pass a short EU-themed quiz, and you might find yourself crossing borders with a backpack and no ticket cost weighing you down.

Successful applicants can travel for up to 30 days at any time between July 1, 2026, and September 30, 2027.

The closing time of the application period is April 22, 2026, 12:00:00 (midday Brussels time).

Applications are submitted via the European Youth Portal, where candidates answer five questions about the EU and one tie-breaker. Ranking determines who travels and who stays home scrolling. To summarize:

Eligible Countries: EU Member States and Erasmus+ associated countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, and Turkey).

EU Member States and Erasmus+ associated countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, and Turkey). Duration: Valid for up to 1 month of travel.

Valid for up to 1 month of travel. Accessibility: Support available for low-socioeconomic backgrounds and participants with special needs.

Not Just for the Privileged Backpacker

The program is part of Erasmus+, but unlike traditional student exchanges, DiscoverEU prioritizes access over academic study.

Participants come from EU member states and associated countries, including Iceland, Norway, Serbia, and Turkey. More importantly, the scheme includes provisions for those who usually get left out of these glossy opportunities:

Additional funding for low-income participants

Travel support for people with disabilities or health conditions

Possibility to travel with companions if needed

There are also special arrangements for those living on islands and in remote regions, because not everyone begins their European adventure next to a major rail hub.

Routes can be entirely self-designed or inspired by curated itineraries such as the DiscoverEU Cultural Route, which threads together architecture, music, design, and the kind of cities that make you question your return ticket.

There is something quietly strategic here. Put 18-year-olds on trains, let them cross borders without friction, and hope they come back with a sense that Europe is not just policy, but a place.

And if nothing else, it is still a free train ticket. In 2026, that alone feels like a small miracle.