Why 80% of Europeans Are Coming to the Med Anyway

Despite geopolitical tension in the Middle East and a cost-of-living crisis, 82% of Europeans intend to travel in Summer 2026—a record high.

Travelers are slashing luxury spending and shortening their stays to offset rising costs.

Safety has become the #2 concern (22%), shifting some interest away from the Eastern Med toward “safer” western pockets like Spain.

51% of travelers are now hunting for “hidden gems” to avoid the soul-crushing crowds of over-tourism.

According to the latest report from the European Travel Commission (ETC), the European traveler in 2026 is a strange creature: anxious, budget-conscious, yet absolutely determined to get a tan. Despite data being collected during the recent escalations in Iran and the Persian Gulf, travel intent has reached a staggering 82%. It turns out that even the threat of global instability can’t compete with the lure of a Greek sunset—though the sunset might be viewed from a slightly cheaper hotel room this year.

Southern Europe: The Sun and Sea Monopoly

The Mediterranean remains the undisputed heavyweight champion, with 59% of respondents naming Southern Europe as their top pick. The “Sun and Sea” product is leading the charge with a 28% preference rate (up 5% from last year). For Greece, this is the good news. The bad news? People are starting to count their pennies—and their nights.

The “Shortening” of the Summer:

The 12-Night Dream is Dying: Stays of 7–12 nights are down, while the “quick fix” of 4–6 nights has jumped to 38%.

Stays of 7–12 nights are down, while the “quick fix” of 4–6 nights has jumped to 38%. The Budget Ceiling: Big spenders (those dropping over €2,500 per person) have dropped by 5%.

Big spenders (those dropping over €2,500 per person) have dropped by 5%. The “Sweet Spot”: Most travelers (27%) are now clustering in the €1,501–€2,500 range for their entire trip.

Where the Money Goes (And Doesn’t)

If you’re wondering why the tavernas might feel a bit different this year, look at the budget allocation. Accommodation is eating up 31% of the wallet, while dining takes 23%. The biggest victim? Luxury “extra” experiences, which have tanked to just 4% of total spending. People are paying for the bed and the bread, but they’re skipping the private yacht sunset cruise.

The Great Crowd Escape

Interestingly, 51% of Europeans claim they are looking for remote or “less popular” destinations. Whether this is a noble desire to avoid overtourism or a desperate attempt to find a beach where a sunbed doesn’t cost a kidney remains to be seen. Furthermore, travelers are becoming “weather-resilient.” Rather than canceling due to heatwaves or storms, nearly 70% say they would reschedule.

It’s a fascinating, if slightly grim, evolution of the “holiday.” We’ve reached a point where we will endure war jitters and financial squeezing to stand on a piece of hot sand for five days. Perhaps in a world that feels increasingly unstable, the only thing we feel we can actually control is our right to stand in the surf and forget the headlines—even if we have to drive there ourselves to save on the airfare.