Destino Five Ibiza Hotel Reaches Five-Star Status After an Extensive Transformation

When Destino Five Ibiza Hotel swings open its doors on June 1, 2025, the transformation is impossible to miss. This flagship of The Pacha Group doesn’t simply reopen—it sets a fresh benchmark for getaways on the White Isle. “This is a new era for Destino. We are thrilled to set the standard for luxury and hospitality in Ibiza,” says Nick McCabe, CEO of The Pacha Group.

Months of winter renovation ripple through every detail. The hotel’s 159 rooms and suites have been entirely redesigned, each channelling a polished yet soulful aesthetic, with vast terraces and sweeping views of the coast and rolling hills. The signature Cherry Vista and Cherry Suites still reign with broad balconies and their extra-large pools, letting guests soak in the horizon at sunset, away from the day’s bustle.

There’s more than comfort between the walls. The new fire pit radiates warmth after dark, tempting guests outdoors to watch stars prick the sky. Morning brings the open-air gym, and the iconic stage stands ready to host global performers against the night. “Ibiza is our muse—the island’s energy beats in everything we do,” says McCabe.

Destino Five Ibiza Hotel pulses with contrasts: bohemian warmth mingles with lush glamour, sonic rituals drift from the stage, and every corner invites discovery. It blends the irreverent luxury that made The Pacha Group a legend with the wild, sunlit freedom of Ibiza itself.

Sights, Flavors, and Sustainable Goals

The food scene at Destino Five Ibiza Hotel feels as vibrant as the nearby beaches. At Cielo, sunlight pours across the finca-style terrace while live musicians set a lazy rhythm from breakfast to lunch. Plates mix radiant Mediterranean classics—think grilled seafood, salads bright with fennel and citrus, and freshly baked flatbreads just out of the oven. The breakfast spread earns fans for its variety, with eggs and local produce cooked onsite. Midday yields lighter fare, shareable paellas, and clever twists on the island’s staples.

But sunset takes guests to Elia. This open terrace, nestled beside the water, puts guests in direct sight of the island’s celebrated sunsets. The menu draws on Greek and Southern European traditions, pairing flame-grilled meats and delicate small plates with a curated wine list and signature cocktails. “Elia celebrates the flavors of the Mediterranean, but with a Pacha soul,” the executive chef explains.

Playa Pacha, the spirited poolside club, switches effortlessly from laid-back days to grownup nights. Daytime is family-friendly—swimmers of all ages drift between loungers and the pool while the snack menu traffics in crisp salads, inventive bites, and icy drinks. Hotel guests from Destino Five Ibiza and Pacha Hotel have open invitations to the scene.

Entertainment? It’s the stuff of headlines. The open-air stage attracts globally known artists across the summer, with big names like Sonny Fodera, CamelPhat, and Solomun set to perform. Booked directly with the hotel, guests can step into Pacha ICONS and Pacha Ibiza events (subject to venue capacity) with front-row access to the island’s defining nights. New adults-only VIP zones now offer a quieter, elevated view for those seeking a bit more privacy.

Quick Glance at the Renaissance

Rooms : All 159 redesigned, with large terraces and select private pools

: All 159 redesigned, with large terraces and select private pools Main Suites : Cherry Vista and Cherry Suites—timeless, panoramic, and luxurious

: Cherry Vista and Cherry Suites—timeless, panoramic, and luxurious Fire Pit & Gym : Added for outdoor relaxation and fitness

: Added for outdoor relaxation and fitness Dining : Cielo (Mediterranean, live music), Elia (Greek by the sea, sunset views)

: Cielo (Mediterranean, live music), Elia (Greek by the sea, sunset views) Pool Scene : Playa Pacha—daytime family, nighttime energy

: Playa Pacha—daytime family, nighttime energy Stage : Major names, live events, new VIP areas

: Major names, live events, new VIP areas Eco-focus : 100% green energy, advanced water recycling, 46% lower carbon footprint

: 100% green energy, advanced water recycling, 46% lower carbon footprint Sourcing : Partners with local farms via the Ibiza 0 KM program

: Partners with local farms via the Ibiza 0 KM program Booking Perks: Flexible reservations include airport transfers and special arrival touches

Destino Five Ibiza Hotel runs on 100% Green Power, actively reduces water use, and claims a 46% drop in its carbon footprint since the renovation. The hotel supports local farms and food producers as part of Pacha Group’s broader goal to shape a more mindful future for Ibiza. As McCabe notes, “Our commitment reaches beyond experience to responsibility—for the island and our guests.”

Reservations are designed with ease in mind through flexible options like ‘Book Now, Pay Later.’ Added touches such as private airport transfers, welcome champagne, and personal wellness sessions set the tone for a tailored stay.

Entry to Pacha Ibiza is complimentary for hotel guests, subject to venue capacity, and is available to those aged 18 and above. Arriving before 1 a.m. is recommended to make the most of the night. (VIP seating and extra perks are not included.)

Destino Five Ibiza Hotel emerges not just as a luxury destination but as a living part of the island’s ever-changing story—welcoming travellers, music fans, and curious souls to take part in its next great chapter.