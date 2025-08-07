Wizz Air Winter Connections to Athens and Cyprus Announced

Wizz Air decided everyone had spent enough time staring longingly at airline apps and inflated ticket prices. The airline’s winter schedule for 2025/26 steps in with a sly grin and a bundle of new flight options that make sense. Forget wild layovers in airports that smell like desperation and reheated pizza. This year, Athens and the ever-sunny Cyprus get packed schedules connecting them to European hotspots without all the drama.

Athens: No More Running in Circles

Athens is about to see its airport packed with travelers, blinking in disbelief at flight boards. Three new Wizz Air routes set to launch this winter might single-handedly improve the mood of every Greek grandmother with European grandkids.

Bucharest (Baneasa) to Athens : Starting October 27, 2025, Wizz Air trades Otopeni for Baneasa airport. This means three direct flights weekly on an Airbus A321, presumably with fewer screaming toddlers per square meter.

Chisinau to Athens : The route, dramatically canceled back in October 2020, makes its sassy comeback with three weekly flights on an Airbus A320 from October 27, 2025. Moldova's most significant export? Moldovans visiting Athens now have nonstop flights.

Warsaw (Modlin) to Athens: December 1, 2025, marks the start of a fresh connection to the Polish capital with four flights each week on the A321neo. Now everyone's Polish aunt can visit Athens for real, not just on Facebook.

Cyprus: Larnaca and Paphos Refuse to Be Boring

Cyprus is done hearing about the beach season ending. Winter means fewer tourists and more available sunbeds, but Wizz Air thinks it’s as good a time as any for a flight upgrade. Larnaca and Paphos airports have introduced new direct routes, and not a single one involves eight hours on a bus.

Larnaca connections include:

Barcelona : New flights begin October 27, 2025, with two flights a week on the Airbus A321. Maybe the Catalan tourists will bring better paella recipes this time.

Skopje : Re-inventing itself after an abrupt exit in 2020, Skopje returns to the schedule with twice-weekly flights starting October 28, 2025, again with the A321.

Suceava (Romania) : Proving that Suceava can't stay away, flights resume December 18, 2025, with two weekly A321neo trips. Bring a coat.

Timisoara : Here's a new face, with three weekly direct flights to Romania's Timisoara on the Airbus A320, hot off the runway from October 13, 2025.

Tirana: Direct from Albania, starting October 4, 2025. Expect two flights each week, with the A321neo joining from October 28 for anyone who loves a winter getaway without a language class first.

Paphos connections now offer:

Warsaw (Modlin) : Beginning December 2, 2025, three flights a week will take the cold out of Polish winters, all on an A321neo.

Yerevan: Armenia's capital joins the party from October 2, 2025, with two direct flights a week, using the same good old A321neo.

So, what does this mean for tourists? Fewer excuses to postpone that Athens winter break or Cyprus escape—unless you enjoy complicated connections, endless security lines, and small children kicking your airplane seat for seven hours. The only thing left to worry about is picking which Greek café or Cypriot beach deserves your Instagram post.

