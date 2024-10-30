Wizz Air Expands in Moldova

New temporary base for Wizz Air at Chișinău International Airport (IATA: RMO, ICAO: LUKK);

Direct flights to 16 destinations for the winter season;

Tickets are available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from €24.99.

Introduction of a new Airbus A320.

Destinations and Routes

Wizz Air has established a temporary hub in Chișinău, Moldova, enhancing accessibility to various international locations. Come winter, travelers can anticipate direct connections to 16 destinations, including the launch of 8 new routes beginning on December 16. Tickets are currently available on the airline’s official website and mobile application, with prices starting from €24.99.

ROUTE DAYS FARES FROM* STARTS Chisinau – Dortmund Monday, Wednesday, Friday 29.99 EUR 16 December 2024 Chisinau – Memmingen Monday, Wednesday, Friday 24.99 EUR 16 December 2024 Chisinau – Nuremberg Thursday, Sunday 24.99 EUR 19 December 2024 Chisinau – Berlin Tuesday, Saturday 39.99 EUR 17 December 2024 Chisinau – Verona Monday, Friday 24.99 EUR 16 December 2024 Chisinau – Paris Beauvais Tuesday, Saturday 24.99 EUR 17 December 2024 Chisinau – Bologna Wednesday, Sunday 24.99 EUR 18 December 2024 Chisinau -Brussels Charleroi Thursday, Sunday 24.99 EUR 19 December 2024

According to Andras Rado, Head of Communications and Government Affairs at Wizz Air:

Wizz Air began its operations in Moldova in 2013, and opened its base in Chișinău in March 2017. During this time, the airline carried almost 4 million passengers. We are thrilled to resume our base operations and add more direct flights connecting Chișinău now with 16 destinations, underscoring our vision of growth. This development will provide nearly 91,000 additional seats, securing 374% capacity growth during the winter season for passengers traveling to and from Chișinău. Wizz Air is dedicated to providing convenient direct travel opportunities and fostering connections between Moldova and the rest of Europe and beyond. As we grow, we are proud to contribute to the Moldovan economy by creating jobs and enhancing connectivity for travellers.

Among the highlights are nonstop flights connecting Chișinău with major European cities such as Berlin, Bologna, and Paris Beauvais. A noteworthy addition is the new route to Nuremberg. The entire network spans 16 routes reaching nine countries, including existing flights to destinations like Abu Dhabi, Budapest, and Warsaw.

Commitment to Convenience and Growth

With fares starting at a mere €24.99, Wizz Air presents a viable option for visiting family and friends or enjoying a quick city escape. The airline plans to offer over 400,000 seats for the winter season to ensure ample availability for passengers through 2024.

The reopening of the Wizz Air operational base in Chișinău proves once again that our airport is becoming more and more attractive in the air transport industry. An air base means network expansion, new job opportunities at the local level for aviation and tourism, and the diversification of aeronautical activities, strengthening commercial relations between the Republic of Moldova and the European countries. Spoială Sergiu, General Director, Chișinău International Airport

Wizz Air’s new temporary base in Moldova is complemented by the addition of an Airbus A320, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to service excellence and network expansion. This step underscores the airline’s commitment to the Moldovan market as it continues to broaden its fleet with an ambitious goal of reaching 500 aircraft in the coming years.