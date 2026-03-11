Lufthansa pilots strike for 48 hours on Thursday and Friday

Flights departing from Germany are expected to be affected

Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, and CityLine included

Passengers may claim up to €600 compensation

Airlines must provide food, a hotel, and alternative flights

A 48-hour strike by pilots at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, and Lufthansa CityLine is expected to disrupt flights across Germany, with thousands of passengers likely to face cancellations and delays.

The strike, announced by the pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit, will begin at 00:01 on Thursday and continue until 23:59 on Friday, affecting most departures from German airports.

Flights to the Middle East are not included, but many European connections are expected to be cancelled, which could also affect passengers traveling to destinations such as Greece through German hubs.

During a previous strike in February, more than 800 flights were cancelled, affecting around 100,000 passengers.

The dispute concerns negotiations over pilots’ pension conditions, which have so far failed to reach an agreement.

Passengers May Be Entitled to Compensation Under EU Rules

According to passenger rights experts, travelers affected by cancellations or long delays may be entitled to financial compensation under EU Regulation 261/2004.

AirHelp legal expert Nina Staub explained that internal airline strikes are not considered extraordinary circumstances.

“Passengers whose flights are cancelled or delayed due to a strike by airline staff may be entitled to compensation of up to 600 euros. A ruling by the European Court of Justice confirmed that strikes by airline employees do not exempt airlines from paying compensation.”

The amount depends on the flight distance and the length of the delay at arrival.

Possible compensation levels:

up to €250 for short flights

up to €400 for medium-distance flights

up to €600 for long-haul flights

Passengers may claim compensation for up to three years after the flight.

Airlines Must Provide Rebooking, Food, and Hotel Accommodation if Needed

In addition to compensation, airlines must assist when flights are delayed or cancelled. Passengers have the right to:

Alternative transport to their destination;

meals and drinks at the airport;

hotel accommodation if necessary;

transport to and from the hotel;

two phone calls or emails.

If the airline does not offer a new flight within a reasonable time, passengers may arrange their own travel and request reimbursement. Travelers also have the right to choose between:

Rebooking on another flight;

full refund of the ticket.

These rules apply to all flights departing from the European Union and to EU airlines.

Possible Impact on Travel to Greece and Other Destinations

Because many routes to Greece connect through German airports such as Frankfurt and Munich, the strike could also affect travelers heading to Crete, Cyprus, and other Mediterranean destinations.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status in advance and monitor airline notifications, especially if traveling during the strike period.

Even if the flight is cancelled at short notice, EU law still protects passengers’ rights.