Pioneering Road Network on Stroggili Island

For the first time in its history, Strongyli Megistis (also Stroggili, Strongyli or Ypsili), an island belonging to the Kastellorizo cluster, is embracing modern infrastructure by introducing a road network. The transformative project, which will be completed by the end of November, is funded by the South Aegean Regional Authority. This significant development enhances the island’s infrastructure and boosts its tourism potential.

The undertaking involves constructing a 3-meter-wide road stretching from the island’s pier to its summit. Due to Stroggili’s rugged landscape and rocky ground, the project presents notable engineering challenges. Much of the funding is allocated from the South Aegean Region’s Internal Resources, similar to the financing provided for the Ro (Rho) Island port facilities.

Marking Milestones in the Aegean

Regional governor George Chatzimarkos emphasized this project’s importance by highlighting its national and historical significance. Though modest in budget, this undertaking holds immense value, symbolizing Greece’s eastern frontier. Stroggyli will soon allow visitors to traverse its landscape via vehicle, reaching the country’s towering pinnacle. Despite its small financial scope, this project presents considerable complexity and holds a special place in the community’s hearts, resonating with regional identity and contributing to the nation’s progress.

With the newly built port at Ro, the continuation of these infrastructure enhancements showcases dedication to enhancing the Kastellorizo islands, celebrated as a jewel of the Aegean.