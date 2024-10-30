Highway from Bucharest Will Directly Access Henri Coandă Airport

Extensive planning underpins this infrastructure upgrade

Two lanes in each direction offer improved traffic flow

The estimated cost approaches 500 million lei

Expected completion in two and a half years

The Romanian Ministry of Transport unveiled plans (details in Romanian) for a new road connecting the freshly opened A0 Bucharest North highway segment, inaugurated in autumn 2023, with the future Terminal II at Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport (IATA: OTP, ICAO: LROP) in Otopeni. The government draft outlines a 2.5 km dual-lane road accompanied by a 7.5 km roadway interchange.

Construction costs are projected to be nearly 500 million lei, and the completion timeline is two and a half years. The project received approval from the Interministerial Council of the Ministry of Development in August 2024.

Beginning at the County Road DJ 200B intersection, the road spans 2.55 km and terminates at the overpass leading across the Bucharest Ring Highway, located at km 29+100 on Lot 2 of the Northern Sector. At this point, the ring highway diverts from the road, and an interchange designed to accommodate future expansions to the A3 Bucharest–Brașov is also included. The road is designed for speeds of up to 80 km/h, based on standards set by the Expressway Design Norm AND 598/2013 and STAS 863/85 guidelines.

Technical Specifications

Aligned with the National Transport Infrastructure Development Program for 2021–2030, approved by Government Decision No. 1312/2021, this road holds position one on the secondary network projects list—expressways from A0 to Henri Coanda Airport. This development is essential for managing increasing traffic volumes and enhancing connectivity between major freight and passenger hubs. DN 1 serves as the main thoroughfare to the airport, experiencing substantial traffic.

This initiative’s financing will come from non-reimbursable external funds under the 2021-2027 Transport Program and state budget allocations.

Detailed Features

The expressway’s cross-sectional profile will include a platform width of 21.50 meters, with 2 x 7.00 meters for single-direction lanes. A central 3.00-meter median separates the lanes, flanked by two 0.75-meter shoulders and 1.50-meter roadside shoulders. Space for guardrails spans 3.40 meters.

The platform expands to 35.50 meters in acceleration and deceleration zones, with each lane growing to 3.50 meters. Additional acceleration/deceleration lanes measure 2 x 3.50 meters.

Ramps at interchanges include a 9.00-meter platform, with one-direction 7.00-meter lanes and 1.00-meter shoulders, supported by 3.40 meters for guardrails.

Artistic works include a bridge over DJ200B at km 0+100 and another over A0 at km 2+130, each spanning 211.40 meters with a deck width of 22.92 meters. Designed to accommodate a future three-lane extension of the ring road, these bridges uphold the non-conflict traffic flow model.

The interchange with County Road DJ 200B at km 0+100 features a six-branch roundabout. This ovoid design measures a 40-meter outer radius with an 11.0-meter annular road width and safety overrun space of 2 meters. The intersection will facilitate seamless entry and exit flow, with radii detailed for smooth vehicle movement.

The government’s approval of the draft project is anticipated at the next meeting, triggering the tender process for its execution.