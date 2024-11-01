Wizz Air Adds Direct Flights from Budapest to 32 Countries

Wizz Air has announced the 2024/25 winter schedule, which includes direct flights from Liszt Ferenc International Airport to 71 airports across 32 countries. The new schedule includes destinations like Genoa, Gran Canaria, Salerno, Memmingen, and Marrakech.

The airline will operate more than 600 routes with some 28 million seats this winter,according to the news. The schedule, which runs from October through March, represents its largest Wizz Air winter offering to date.

Wizz Air is also introducing over 40 new routes and will commence operations from the new Salerno airport. It will also resume flights from the Chișinău airport and expand its offerings to destinations such as Cairo (Sphinx Airport), Sharm El Sheikh, Marrakech, and Stuttgart from more European locations.

In all, 71 airports in 32 countries are to be accessible from Budapest. In addition, Wizz Air will start increasing flight frequency to London starting in December. There will be in a total of 33 weekly flights between the two cities, representing over a 25% increase compared to the summer period.

The airline has also introduced several new services, including the “All You Can Fly” program, expanded access to the Wizz Multipass subscription, and an updated Wizz Discount Club Premium package. Also, Wizz Air clients can now make payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay, and Revolut cards are to be accepted on board the aircraft.

