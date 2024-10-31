Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

Commemorative Events for the 158th Anniversary of Arkadi Monastery’s Holocaust

- October 31st, 2024 06:04 pm

Saturday, November 2, 2024

  • Public, municipal, and private properties in Rethymno will be festooned with flags from dawn on November 2 until sunset on November 8.
  • Ports and docked ships will be illuminated with decorations.
  • 8:00 AM – The city’s flag-raising ceremony will occur at the Unknown Soldier Memorial, conducted by the Honor Guard of the 547 A/MTP.

Sunday, November 3, 2024

Arkadi Monastery

  • 8:30 AM – A high mass and memorial service led by His Eminence Metropolitan Pródromos will take place at the monastery’s gunpowder room.
  • 9:55 AM – Lighting of the flame by the Metropolitan.
  • 11:30 AM – Start of the Arkadi Road race for men and women.

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Municipality of Mylopotamos / Livadia Community

  • 11:00 AM – Memorial service at the Livadia Heroes Monument with the Municipal Band of Rethymno.
  • 11:15 AM – Parade to Captain Ioannis Sopasis’s memorial led by local students, followed by a memorial service.
  • 11:30 AM – A welcome address by Mary Xnari, President of the Livadia Cultural Association, followed by a speech titled “Ioannis Sopasis ‘Kouvo’: A Life Dedicated to the Fight” by journalist-author Eva Ladia.
  • A wreath-laying ceremony and a tribute song for those who fell during Arkadi’s sacrifice by Giorgis Vamboukas. Traditional “Livadiotikos” rhythms performed by the Folkloric Group “Lazaros and Manolis Xnaris.”
  • A minute of silence, followed by the national anthem. Hosting provided by the Sopasides Family at the Livadia Cultural Association.

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Municipality of Rethymno

  • 9:00 AM – Celebratory speeches and events in primary and secondary schools throughout Rethymno.
  • 11:00 AM – Student-led memorial service and wreath ceremony at the Captain Pachlas Memorial in Perivolia, led by physical education coordinator Maria Palasi.
  • 11:45 AM – Memorial and wreath-laying by scouts and guides at the monument of hero Konstantinos Giampoudakis.

Municipality of Mylopotamos / Margarites Community

  • 10:00 AM – Memorial service and wreath placement at Prior Gabriel Marinakis’s bust with the Municipal Band of Rethymno.

Municipality of Rethymno / Amnatos Community

  • 11:30 AM – Memorial ceremony and wreath-laying at the bust of heroine Harikleia Daskalaki with the Municipal Band of Rethymno.

Municipality of Rethymno / Adele Community

  • 12:30 PM – Tribute and wreath-laying at Konstantinos Giampoudakis’s bust with the participation of the Municipal Band of Rethymno.
  • 1:00 PM – Parade by cultural groups and student representatives, followed by traditional hospitality offered by the Adele – Saint Paraskevi Cultural Association at the “Kostis Giampoudakis” Cultural Center.

Friday, November 8, 2024

Municipality of Rethymno

  • 8:30 AM – Archiereus Divine Liturgy at Arkadi Monastery presided over by the Metropolitan of Rethymno and Avlopotamos.
  • 10:00 AM – Parade featuring the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, alongside political and military units, accompanied by the Rethymno Municipal Band.
  • 11:00 AM – Dignitaries will gather at the Town Hall.
  • 11:20 AM – Departure of officials for Arkadi Monastery.

Arkadi Monastery

  • 11:45 AM – Arrival and honors at Arkadi Monastery by the 547 & 548 A/M TP Honor Guard and the Cretan Division.
  • 12:00 PM – Thanksgiving service led by Archbishop Eugenios of Crete, alongside Metropolitan Pródromos.
  • 12:15 PM – Anniversary address by Maria Lionis, Deputy Governor of Rethymno.
  • 12:30 PM – Archiereus Memorial Service at the Mausoleum.
  • 12:40 PM – Wreath placement by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, followed by a moment of silence and the national anthem. Flag raising by “Synpolis” Active Citizens Association.
  • 1:00 PM – Refreshments served at the Monastery courtyard.
  • 5:30 PM – Official lowering of the city flag at the Unknown Soldier Memorial executed by the 547 & 548 A/M TP Honor Guard.
158th Anniversary of Arkadi Monastery’s Holocaust

