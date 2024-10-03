Winter Tourism Surge in Crete

Crete is once again leading the charge in boosting its tourism sector. Unlike the past, which focused on extending the holiday season, Crete aims to establish itself as a full-fledged winter destination.

While many remote workers chose Crete as their favourite winter refuge as early as 2022, this year, the local authorities attempt to attract leisure travellers who enjoy nature activities like hiking. A similar attempt occurred in 2019 when the Crete Region launched a commercial campaign to lure winter travellers to the island. As you can see, the efforts to raise awareness about the island’s year-round appeal are not new, but the lack of direct flights in the past made it difficult for tourists to respond to these tempting propositions.

This winter, a significant influx of German, Dutch, and British tourists is expected to visit the island, paving the way for a more robust year-round tourism industry. Several notable hotels plan to remain open past October, offering comfort and luxury to travellers. Heraklion and Rethymnon, in particular, will benefit as Heraklion Airport becomes a central hub for these arriving tourists. Airlines are ramping up their operations, with “N. Kazantzakis” Airport seeing high demand for regular flights, catering to package holidaymakers and independent travellers.

Airline Expansion

Discover Airlines introduces year-round flights to Heraklion from Frankfurt, enhancing connections for German visitors.

Transavia and Ryanair explore additional flights to Heraklion with an eye on the growing winter tourism market.

Discover Airlines, part of the Lufthansa Group, is expanding its reach with more winter flights to Crete. Starting October 2024, they will offer two weekly flights from Frankfurt to Heraklion, notably for the first winter season. This move lets German tourists enjoy Crete’s allure outside the bustling summer months.

Similarly, Transavia will maintain its Amsterdam-Heraklion route, while Ryanair is also considering winter flights from Germany to Heraklion.

Hotels

Grecotel keeps the Amirandes Hotel in Heraklion open until January 6.

Grecotel Plaza Beach House in Rethymno remains available to guests until December 1.

The Grecotel chain is adapting to the growing demand by keeping two of its Crete hotels open during the winter. The Amirandes Hotel in Heraklion will continue operations until early January, with plans to resume services in March.

In Rethymno, Grecotel Plaza Beach House will welcome guests until December 1.

Additionally, two or three large hotels near Heraklion will operate through the colder months. Other Cretan hotels, including the Lato Boutique and Megaron Hotel in Heraklion, remain open year-round and cater to leisure and business guests.