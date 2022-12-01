Crete is Becoming a Top Winter Refuge and Remote Working Destination

Crete is experiencing a big wave of temporary or permanent relocations because of the energy crisis looming over northern European countries like Germany. Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias’ invitation over the summer to Germans, and especially pensioners, to ‘winter’ here has borne fruit, as requests are pouring in.

According to this report from ekathimerini real estate agents have been swamped by requests for affordable accommodation on Crete in Winter. The story also points out that digital nomads and other groups with special circumstances and disposable income seem to be seeking the Cretan lifestyle.

On the negative side, some of those making the commitment to move here have been disappointed by sub-par houses and costs higher than their expectations. Like every European destination, Crete is being hit hard by higher costs for everything. However, as a digital nomad and a pensioner myself, I can testify that the benefits of living here far outweigh any negatives. A recent report by Jeff D. Opdyke at International Living encapsulates this:

“Greece is everything the U.S. is not in the best possible way…and everything the U.S. is not in some frustrating ways (especially in terms of bureaucracy or following societal rules).”

Keying on the potential for digital nomads, a stay on Crete in Winter has many advantages for pensioners and for remote workers. This website dedicated to the subject offers great information and ideas. Greece has introduced its own Digital Nomad Visa (DNV), in order to create a conduit for attracting remote workers. The catch is the requirements for this visa are pretty tough. Still, Crete is an ideal place for those seeking the “lifestyle” practiced here. A report I wrote several years ago for Greek Reporter also outlines many benefits.

Besides the clear advantages of climate and affordability, Crete is one of the most beautiful and fascinating places on Earth. As you can see in the Instagram share above of Triopetra Beach, this ancient land where the Minoans (Keftiu) created the world’s first thalassocracy (Maritime empire), has a natural magnetism that cannot be described. You have to live here to understand. Really.

For more information on what’s it’s like here in Crete, readers will want to visit Incredible Crete here. And for an expert chronicling of things to see and do on the island, Alexandros Roniotis’ Cretan Beaches is an extraordinary guide. Other resources are helpful, including Discover Greece, just to name a few of the best.