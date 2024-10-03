Athens to Heraklion: Deck Songs Concert

On Sunday, October 6th, at 8:30 PM, at the picturesque Lake of Agios Nikolaos, you are invited to experience a musical journey—Athens to Heraklion: Deck Songs.

The Region of Crete, with the support of the Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, organizes the event. In case of bad weather, the concert will move to the “REX” theatre at the same time, maintaining free admission.

Celebrating a Musical Legacy

George Stavrakakis marks 27 years in the music industry, celebrated for his influential albums. Music critic Fontas Troussas hails him as one of the best folk-rock songwriters of his era. Following his latest CD release, “PostScript,” Radio Art dedicated a weekly feature to him, noting his significant contributions to modern Greek poetry and music without succumbing to commercial pressures. Stavrakakis’ simple and multifaceted songwriting explores complex human emotions like anxiety, loss, hope, and love with authenticity. By blending personal and universal themes, his work invites audiences on a journey of introspection.

Bridging Generations

Stavros Stavrakakis, a budding songwriter with two albums and several internet-released gems, joins his father, George, in this musical spectacle. Together, they create a rich dialogue between generations, treating songwriting as a revered art form. Their collaboration promises a captivating exchange through melodies, lyrics, and performances.

Accompanying Musicians