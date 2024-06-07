Travel Advisory: Pertussis Outbreak in Greece – Ensure Vaccination Before Visiting

Travellers planning a visit to Greece should be aware of the increase in whooping cough (pertussis) cases reported recently by the National Public Health Organization (EODY). The organization has underscored the importance of timely vaccinations to protect against this highly contagious disease.

EODY advises administering antimicrobial treatment to everyone who has been in contact with a confirmed whooping cough case, regardless of their past illness or vaccination history.

Infants and children should be vaccinated following the National Immunization Program.

following the National Immunization Program. Pregnant women should receive the TdaP vaccine between the 27th and 36th weeks of pregnancy, as also recommended by the Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Greece and the Hellenic Society of Perinatal Medicine.

between the 27th and 36th weeks of pregnancy, as also recommended by the Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Greece and the Hellenic Society of Perinatal Medicine. Unvaccinated children should be vaccinated before they leave the maternity ward.

Family members who are not fully vaccinated against pertussis and are in contact with newborns and infants should be vaccinated at least two weeks before contact.

What Is Whooping Cough?

Pertussis is a bacterial infection that causes severe coughing fits, which can be particularly dangerous for young children and infants. The infection is preventable through vaccination, so it is crucial for tourists, especially those with young children, to ensure they are vaccinated before travelling.

Upon contracting whooping cough, it generally takes about seven to ten days for the initial signs and symptoms to manifest, although this period can occasionally extend longer. Early symptoms are usually mild and mimic those of a typical cold:

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Red, watery eyes

Fever

Cough

After one or two weeks, the condition intensifies. Thick mucus accumulates in the airways, leading to uncontrollable coughing fits. These severe coughing episodes can:

Induce vomiting

Cause the face to turn red or blue

Result in extreme exhaustion

End with a high-pitched “whoop” sound during the next inhalation

However, not everyone experiences the characteristic “whoop.” In some adolescents and adults, a persistent hacking cough may be the only indication of whooping cough.

Before the vaccine was created, whooping cough was considered a childhood illness. Although it is uncommon, whooping cough deaths mostly affect young children. Thus, pregnant women and everyone else who will come into close contact with a baby should get the whooping cough vaccination.

Whooping Cough Outbreak in Greece Now

Since the start of 2024 up to May 30th, Greece has reported 230 cases of pertussis, a significant rise compared to just nine cases in 2023. Alarmingly, 34 of these cases, or 14.8%, involve infants younger than two months. Tragically, two infants have succumbed to the disease, and at least three required intensive care hospitalization.

EODY attributed this spike to delayed immunization schedules and reduced pathogen circulation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The most affected groups include children, young adolescents, and infants who remain unvaccinated or have incomplete vaccination schedules.

For these reasons, EODY strongly recommends adherence to the National Vaccination Program to ensure timely protection against pertussis. Tourists are advised to confirm their vaccination status and that of their companions, particularly if travelling with young children, to safeguard their health during their stay in Greece.