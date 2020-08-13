What’s Happening On Crete: The Weekend of August 9, 2020

Pin 0 Shares

This past weekend the locals here on Crete worked and played on paradise some more. Island life being what it is, the Greeks have to work a bit longer and harder than most on account of the economy, the pandemic, and because summer is always the busiest time in Greece.

A photo Ioanna sent me from this weekend’s yoga sessions almost looks like a watercolor

Ioanna Madala, who’s the Manager at Koutsounari Traditional Cottages, was busy this past weekend kicking off new private yoga classes at the property overlooking Koutsounari Beach and Ierapetra 10 km distant. For those unfamiliar, Ioanna is carrying on the lifework of Eleni Nakou, who envisioned a truly sustainable Crete. The cottages are a tangible symbol for the way a big chunk of tourism on this island should be. Like most islanders, Ioanna is almost always at work in the summer months.

Minas sent me this image from the Kerkelos promontory looking back at Tsoutsouras

At Tsoutsouras in the far south of Heraklion Prefecture, Minas Liapakis and his brother Ioannis took too hiking and boating offshore while celebrating the 2nd birthday of Minas’ youngest daughter. Minas, who’s the founder of EyeWide Digital Marketing, spends most weekends with the family at Tsoutsouras. Ioannis, who just happens to be Greece’s most famous cosmetic surgeon, takes time off from his Opsis Clinical practice to explore the world.

Nikos with Rousa, a fine example of the legendary Cretan Hound

Nikos Anetakis responded to me on Facebook saying his weekends are pretty much all the same, a combination of caring for and training his Cretan Hounds, spending time with family, and hitting the beach whenever possible. He’s the President of the Cretan Hound Club of Greece. He broadcasts a Crete hunting show on the radio on the weekends too. In the picture he sent me above, he’s giving and getting affection from Rousa, a female named for the color red. Nikos tells me also has the mother of this fine hound, a dog named Gata (Cat), and another named Drakos (dragon), plus a 2-year-old male named Kartsonis (the one that wear’s socks). Nikos is an electronics expert who builds massive motor windings. He lives in Heraklion with his wife Maria, and their two children.

Dimitris Markakis at his fabulous SeaScape Luxury Residences in Agia Pelagia

This weekend in Agia Pelagia, the owner of the all-new SeaScape Luxury Residences Dimitris Markakis had his summer schedule in full swing. A Heraklion entrepreneur who owns several growing concerns on Crete was at the hotel tying up loose ends and helping his staff attend to his guests’ experiences. The energetic Markakis usually drives to spend mornings at Agia Pelagia, before returning to Heraklion center to attend to his concerns there. Like most Cretan businessmen we know, time off is just not in the game plan most weeks.