GNTO Launches “Greek Summer Feeling” Campaign Via Bloomberg

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) has launched a “first-ever” strategic partnership with Bloomberg with the international launch of the new Greek Summer Feeling digital campaign.

The PR and marketing move relies on a new webpage with immersive content hosted on bloomberg.com. According to news from GTP, the campaign aims to communicate all the unique aspects, feelings, notions and values that define Greece as a country and culture and promote the Greek Summer experience. The GNTO was cited saying:

“GNTO’s key priority for 2020 is to boost confidence on the destination and inspire travelers to visit Greece, choosing it as their safe heaven for this summer… or just ‘dive in’ that impeccable feeling of summer from wherever they are.”

The GNTO’s flagship video Destination Greece-Health First (above) is central to the campaign’s success, since it includes an inspirational branding for the destination combined with a solid reassurance on health and safety protocols. According to GNTO, the central feature of the campaign content for Greek Summer Feeling campaign is structured around six feelings and actions:

Get Inspired – accentuating in this way inspiration from Greece’s heritage and culture.

– accentuating in this way inspiration from Greece’s heritage and culture. Be With the People you Love – bonding with family and friends.

– bonding with family and friends. Enjoy Small Pleasures – enjoying food and gastronomy.

– enjoying food and gastronomy. Connect with Nature – connecting with the country’s diverse nature.

– connecting with the country’s diverse nature. Feel Free – feeling free through the thrill of sports or by seeking solitude in an earthy retreat.

– feeling free through the thrill of sports or by seeking solitude in an earthy retreat. Breathe Summer – opening your body, mind and spirit to breathe in all that summer is.

The GNTO expects the partnership with Bloomberg to reach the world’s most affluent audiences and travelers. The organization also said the partnership has been in place since July, to deliver “unmatched reach and impact.” GNTO Secretary-General, Dimitris Fragakis, said the GNTO is entering a new era.

“The collaboration with the most established media groups worldwide is a milestone for the organization… Through its collaborations, GNTO has expanded its toolbox. We moved on from the mere promotion of campaigns to strategic partnerships in communication, with a focus on establishing the brand of Greece worldwide.”

Fragakis also says the GNTO’s cooperation with Bloomberg addresses an audience that is a strategic target for Greek tourism industry. The GNTO official added:

“Together, we develop specialized campaigns, targeted by country, which is exactly the niche of our cooperation. A collaboration that will be strengthened ahead of 2021.”

Go here to see the ‘Greek Summer Feeling’ digital campaign.