A Collection of 6 Dreamy Crete Hotels Via Instagram

Pin 0 Shares

Crete’s hotels and resorts cover the gambit of style and class. From fabulous five-star resorts on the Cretan Sea, and old-style Greek holiday apartments on the Libyan Sea to the south, Greece’s biggest island truly does have something for everybody. Scanning Instagram this week we ran across these ten dream stays for the Summer of 2020. Let us know your favorites, and maybe we’ll make this a weekly feature on Argo.

SeaScape Luxury Residences – Agia Pelagia

This luxurious contemporary apartment/boutique hotel is situated about 50 meters from one of Crete’s most fantastic beaches. New to Agia Pelagia, Seascape Luxury Residences is all about discrete and refined holiday bliss without the ostentatiousness. Upscale amenities, to wonderful infinity pools, and a choice of accommodations to suit couples, newlyweds, or families, this may be the ideal Crete holiday stay. Agia Pelagia is on the site of Ancient Apollonia, and the waters of the protected bay offer the best swimming anywhere on the island.

Pepper Sea Club Hotel – Georgioupolis

Located right on the Kournas Beach at Georgioupolis, Pepper Sea Club is a brand new hotel with an oasis atmosphere perfectly suited to the Crete paradise. The hotel features top-notch Cretan gastronomy, adults-only pampering, and an air of sophistication that is just pleasant. Pepper Sea Club has two amazing restaurants, and two chic bars, 71 luxurious guest rooms, and 24 suites, many with their own pool.

Royal Blue Resort & Spa – Rethymno

A 5-star luxury beach resort in Panormo, the Royal Blue Resort & Spa has its own private bay and marina, 300 meters of stunning beach, 39 (yes 39) pools, a spa, 4 restaurants, 3 bars, and a lot more to offer guests.

Captain Nicolas Studios – Falasarna

If you are like me, your dream of an island paradise is not a buffet line or a thousand sunbeds exactly 3 meters apart. My dream of Greece is a traditional one. An apartment by a perfect sea, the wind off the sea onto a balcony, through the doors and windows, and caressing everyone who stays with the smells on the wind from far-off lands. Okay, and a perfect fish taverna for a restaurant. Situated at amazing Falasarna Beach in the far west of Crete, Captain Nicolas Studios are perfect for romantic sunsets, and for exploring the majestic Cretan spots in this part Chania Prefecture. The studios and the taverna are magic, but the captain’s Instagram sucks pretty bad, so I added a share from our friend Vangos – a legend in Crete hospitality.

Out of the Blue Capsis Elite Resort – Agia Pelagia

Okay, the name is over the top where being pretentious is concerned, but Blue Capsis Resort is all it should be for those who want the best luxury experience in paradise. We’ve never actually stayed at the resort. To be frank, only my wealthiest friends could afford it. That said, it is situated in the perfect spot on Agia Pelagia Bay, and facing the open Cretan Sea at the same time. Maybe I’ll save up for a few months and take the family there for a weekend? This is an all-inclusive luxurious dream spot, make no mistake.

Blue Palace Resort & Spa – Elounda

“Dreamy” means different things to different people. Such terms change a bit in our minds as we mature and change a bit. In my younger days a “dream” vacation might have been having my every whim catered to. My vision of Greece may have included fantasies about billionaires like Onassis, or movie stars with perfect tans walking perfect sandy beaches. Well, those dreams still twinkle in the corners of my mind, and in magical Elounda, there’s a place where visions become reality. Blue Palace Resort is such a place. Imagine a private fishing trawler ferrying you for a sunning session on a perfect Cretan Sea, and then having your own chef cook you a BBQ on the spot when you get hungry. I know, I know, you are already into your own Crete dream quest. I’ll leave you to it.