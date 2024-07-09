Renewed Fleet and Infrastructure Enhancements in Attica and Thessaloniki by 2025

By the end of 2025, Attica will receive 900-950 new buses, and Thessaloniki’s fleet will also undergo significant improvements, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Staikouras told SKAI 100.3.

: Athens has introduced 140 new electric buses, while Thessaloniki now operates 110. These buses are fully accessible to all citizens. Private Sector Involvement: An audit conference recently approved contracts with six bus companies and two tourist agencies. These entities will operate 211 new buses in Eastern and Western Attica within nine months. Additionally, 300 new gas buses will soon be deployed in the capital.

Combatting Fare Evasion

To tackle fare evasion, the number of auditors will increase. Staikouras emphasized that the additional revenue from these audits would be reinvested to enhance public transportation, directly benefiting passengers.

Modernizing Metro Line 1

A project to upgrade 14 trains on Metro Line 1 is in progress and is expected to complete by late 2025.