Ierapetra Hosts 12th Panhellenic Amateur Theater Festival

12th Panhellenic Amateur Theater Festival of Ierapetra competitions will run from October 19th through November 2nd. Organized by the Association of Friends of the Theater of Ierapetra, and supported by the Region of Crete, the Municiplity of Ierapetra, the Union of Hoteliers of Ierapetra, and N/A of Crete, will welcome guests and contestants from all over Greece.

Ierapetra looks forward to welcoming theater groups from across Greece, as well as distinguished personalities, actors, and jury members.

The Panhellenic Theater Festival is proud to host this prestigious affair. Europe’s Southernmost city promises not only enthusiastic audiences, but staff and volunteers embued with the friendly spirit of this fantastic city in Southern Crete.

The Festival is competitive, and the jury gives the Honorary Awards. Hundreds of people have already purchased a season ticket to attend all the performances. These tickets also afford their holders’ right to vote for the Audience Award. A few of the key people are listed below, but for more information readers should consult the association’s Facebook page here.

CRITICAL COMMITTEE

Ersi Vasilikioti – Director, translator of plays, t.an. Professor of Acting-Directing at the Theater Department of the School of Fine Arts, AUTH

Nikos Verlekis – Actor

Kaiti Manolidaki – Actress

Telemachos Moudatsakis – Writer, director, o.m. Professor of Theater University of Crete

Themis Moumoulidis – Director, writer

Spyros Bibilas – Actor

Evi Proussali – Theater critic, and Professor of Theater and Dramaturgy at EKPA

The Association of Friends of the Theater of Ierapetra have also organized a wide array of activities, including processions, bike rides, music & dance, theatrical classes, concerts and much more.