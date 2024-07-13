Crete faces an escalating water crisis amplified by tourism.

The Strain of Mass Tourism

Crete anticipates a surge in tourists this summer, putting an increasing strain on local resources. Villagers, particularly in small communities, face a severe water shortage that exacerbates daily life and deters visitors. The small village of Kokkino Chorio in the Chania region is one example of an intolerable water crisis.

Residents in Kokkino Chorio have experienced significant water scarcity.

Some have paid more than €800.00 to secure water for basic needs.

The village went without water for up to 26 days between mid-June and early July 2024.

Local resident Lorna Feltham describes the crisis: “We go days without water while large villas with infinity pools keep being built. The infrastructure can’t handle this. Builders profit while villagers suffer from lack of water and constant noise.”

Overbuilding and Infrastructure Challenges

The village is marred by overbuilding, leading to a scarcity of affordable homes.

Roads are damaged by heavy machinery, causing extensive wear and tear.

Feltham adds, “Our village, once quiet and traditional, is now plagued by modern villas and deteriorating roads. Authorities must listen to us and halt unnecessary construction. Renovating old, empty villas could preserve our village’s charm.”

Argophilia’s Investigation

Argophilia’s team will visit Kokkino Chorio next week to investigate the crisis further. The goal is to provide a comprehensive report on the impact of mass tourism and the water shortage in Crete’s villages. Residents’ reports highlight the lack of response from local authorities and the Ministry of Health despite numerous pleas for assistance.

The situation in Kokkino Chorio is dire, with residents enduring unbearable conditions due to water scarcity and overdevelopment. Authorities must take swift action to address these issues to preserve the quality of life for locals and maintain Crete’s appeal as a tourist destination. Stay tuned for Argophilia’s detailed report next week.

Kokkino Chorio: A Blend of History and Modern Comfort

Village in Apokoronas, Crete

Famous for “Zorba The Greek”

Attracts Northern European visitors

Known for scenic views and sunsets

Expanded with new villas and modern facilities

Established travel company: Crete Escapes

Close to Plaka and Almirida with various amenities

Ideal for family and couple vacations

Nearby towns and attractions: Kalives, Vamos, Georgioupolis, Lake Kournas

Argophilia journalists investigating next week

Kokkino Chorio is located in the Apokoronas region of Crete and is home to many of exquisite villas (by direct overbuilding). It gained fame in 1964 when “Zorba The Greek” was filmed here, with many locals participating. Since 2000, the village has grown, attracting visitors from Northern and Central Europe (particularly Germany) who have fallen for its charm, panoramic views, and breathtaking sunsets over Souda Bay.

A Growing Destination: Since 2000, Kokkino Chorio has steadily increased in popularity among tourists. The village offered only a glass workshop, a taverna, and no shops, quite different from nearby Plaka, which had several tavernas and a well-stocked shop. Just a few minutes away by car, Almirida featured a safe, sandy beach and a modest nightlife.

Exploring the Village and Beyond: The village now boasts three excellent tavernas and a charming little shop. Plaka offers a variety of dining options, along with a mid-sized supermarket stocked with fresh produce. Almirida has continued to grow into a lovely seaside town with a bakery, a wine shop, gift shops, and numerous tavernas along the waterfront.

Visitors might plan to explore archaeological sites, museums, and shops in nearby Chania, but many simply prefer unwinding around pools or on Almirida’s golden sands. The shallow, warm sea here is perfect for casual swimming, and sunbeds and umbrellas are available for hire. Activities like windsurfing and boat trips to nearby caves add to the experience.

Aside from beach relaxation, visitors can hire bicycles to explore the hilly terrain around Almirida. The bus service to Chania further expands travel opportunities. Kalives, a year-round resort with many grocery shops and a large supermarket, offers more amenities. Vamos, the region’s main village, features a health centre, town hall, police station, tourist office, and several good tavernas. The village’s historic buildings have been sympathetically restored over the years.

Towns and Natural Beauty: A 30-minute drive from Kokkino Chorio brings visitors to Georgioupolis, the largest resort in the Apokoronas region, known for its compact centre filled with shops and tavernas. The area features two beaches, a smaller town beach and a larger one extending towards Rethymnon. Nearby Lake Kournas, the only freshwater lake in Crete, is perfect for pedalo rides and turtle watching. Visitors can explore sleepy villages between these spots, where locals might be just as curious about tourists.