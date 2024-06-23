Taverna Ta Kalitera in Heraklion: A Cretan Restaurant With a Talent for Fish

Ta Kalitera’s menu is a testament to Cretan cuisine, with its star attraction being the catch-of-the-day fish. Fresh from the sea and laid out on a bed of ice until grill time, the seafood here is, simply put, unparalleled. The dining area, both indoors and on the outdoor terrace, comfortably seats around 100 guests. However, given the taverna’s popularity among locals, reservations for dinner, especially after 8 pm, are highly recommended.

The selection and quality of seafood at Ta Kalitera are almost dizzying for a true seafood lover. From mullet and sea bass to squid, octopus, and calamari, the offerings here are far more reasonably priced than in central restaurants like Kastella or Ligo Krasi Ligo Thalassa, yet equally delicious.

The menu also features classic Cretan starters: dolmades, fava, tzatziki, grilled vegetables, tirokafteri, cheese balls, and fish roe salad. A true highlight is the fried red mullet, or barbouni, bursting with flavour despite its small size. While the catch-of-the-day fish is on the pricier side, it remains more affordable than in the city centre.

Main fish dish: fried sea bass with quinoa salad.

The main fish dishes are even more indulgent, with rich and intense flavours. Though there is no wine list, you can easily pair your meal with a carafe of house wine or a cold beer.

I was keen on trying the barbouni during my visit, but it was unfortunately unavailable. This only underscored Ta Kalitera’s commitment to freshness, as some places might offer frozen barbouni that lacks the same fresh taste. Instead, I opted for the grilled sardine fillets, which were absolutely delicious and paired well with the house wine.

The sardines, technically a starter, were complemented by cheese balls, fava, and grilled mushrooms, making for a satisfying meal without the need for a main dish. Though all were perfectly cooked, the vinegar on the grilled mushrooms was slightly overpowering, detracting from the charred flavour I had anticipated.

In an ideal world, I would indulge in meals like this multiple times a week with no worries about health or guilt.

Though not a cheap outing due to the high cost of fresh fish, Ta Kalitera’s relatively lower seafood prices work in its favour. Our meal, comprising four starters, a main sea bass course (chosen by my husband), and drinks, came to just over €50—a delightful surprise.

Summary: