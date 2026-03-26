Informational Evenings Mark Crete’s European Region of Gastronomy 2026 Title

The island of Crete has officially been named “European Region of Gastronomy 2026,” and, as expected, the first course being served is not food, but a series of carefully structured evening events for hospitality professionals.

The Region of Crete is rolling out informational sessions across the island, aiming to connect what is grown in the soil with what ends up on the plate—and, more importantly, what is sold to visitors. The stated goal is to highlight Crete’s culinary identity while strengthening ties between the primary sector and tourism. In simpler terms: keep the authenticity, but make sure it scales.

Organized in collaboration with stakeholder committees, the events invite hospitality professionals, food service operators, producers, and the general public to participate under the banner of “Crete – European Region of Gastronomy 2026.” The message is clear: everyone has a role, and everyone is expected to show up.

The sessions will take place across the island, including Agios Nikolaos, Chania, Rethymno, and Heraklion, with the support of local chambers of commerce. Beyond presentations and polite applause, the ambition is to outline the opportunities tied to the title—economic growth, stronger branding, and a more structured promotion of what is often described, sometimes too generously, as “authentic Cretan gastronomy.”

Speakers will include regional officials, industry representatives, and members of the agri-food sector, each contributing their piece to the larger narrative. Topics range from tourism strategy and operational planning to the role of gastronomy as a differentiating factor in an increasingly crowded market.

And then, finally, something tangible: olive oil.

Each session concludes with a tasting, placing one of Crete’s most enduring products at the center of the conversation. It’s a reminder that beyond the frameworks, strategies, and branding exercises, the island’s culinary identity still depends on what it has always depended on—land, climate, and a product that rarely needs explanation.

Event Schedule

Arrival: 17:30

Opening Remarks: 18:00 – 18:30

SPEECHES:

18:30–18:45 Kyriakos Kotsoglou, Deputy Regional Governor for Tourism: “Strategic Planning & Tourism Operational Program 2024–2028. Diverse Crete and the Promotion of Our Gastronomic Culture”

Kyriakos Kotsoglou, Deputy Regional Governor for Tourism: “Strategic Planning & Tourism Operational Program 2024–2028. Diverse Crete and the Promotion of Our Gastronomic Culture” 18:45–19:00 Irini Choudetsanaki, President of the Agri-Food Partnership of the Region of Crete: “Crete: European Region of Gastronomy 2026”

Irini Choudetsanaki, President of the Agri-Food Partnership of the Region of Crete: “Crete: European Region of Gastronomy 2026” 19:00–19:15 George Kouklakis, Executive Chef “We invite an old and trusted ally and friend to our table: olive oil.”

George Kouklakis, Executive Chef “We invite an old and trusted ally and friend to our table: olive oil.” 19:15–19:30 George Andreidakis, President of the Association of Cretan Olive Oil Standardizers; Emmanouil Karpadakis, Vice President of the Association of Cretan Exporters; Eleftheria Germanaki, Head of the Olive Oil Sensory Testing Laboratory, Agricultural Cooperative of Rethymno: “Olive oil: a key element of Crete’s culinary identity.”

George Andreidakis, President of the Association of Cretan Olive Oil Standardizers; Emmanouil Karpadakis, Vice President of the Association of Cretan Exporters; Eleftheria Germanaki, Head of the Olive Oil Sensory Testing Laboratory, Agricultural Cooperative of Rethymno: “Olive oil: a key element of Crete’s culinary identity.” 19:30–19:45 Spyros Balantinos, Executive Advisor for Linking the Primary Sector with Tourism: “Cretan gastronomy as a lever for differentiation and added value. Benefits and framework for participation in the SUPPORTER initiative.”

Discussion & Q&A: 19:45 – 20:00

Olive Oil Tasting: Follows

Dates & Locations

March 30, 2026 – Agios Nikolaos

March 31, 2026 – Chania

April 2, 2026 – Rethymno

April 3, 2026 – Heraklion (Aquila Atlantis Hotel)

In the end, Crete doesn’t need to prove it has a gastronomy worth celebrating. The real question is whether it can preserve it while everyone is busy organizing meetings about it.