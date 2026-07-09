Kaunas’ ConTempo Festival Returns with Aerial Acrobatics, Circus, and Experimental Theatre

The Lithuanian city of Kaunas will once again transform its streets, parks, and public spaces into an open-air stage as the eighth ConTempo International Performing Arts Festival returns from August 1–9, 2026.

Known for blurring the lines between theatre, circus, dance, and public art, this year’s festival will feature 12 headline performances alongside a dedicated showcase for emerging artists from France, Belgium, Catalonia, Germany, Ireland, the United States, and Lithuania.

Rather than confining performances to traditional theatres, ConTempo continues to embrace unexpected venues—from city streets and industrial courtyards to parks and natural landscapes—creating immersive experiences that place audiences at the heart of the action.

Looking Up

The festival opens with one of its most visually spectacular performances, RoZéo, presented by French aerial company Gratte Ciel.

Set against the backdrop of Kaunas Grain Factory, performers will sway up to ten metres above the ground while accompanied by live music, inviting audiences to literally look skyward.

The closing weekend follows the same theme, as Belgian aerial artists present Épiphytes, a physically demanding rope performance that will be staged in Kaunas, Visaginas, and the grounds of Užutrakis Manor.

Turning the City into a Stage

Among the festival highlights is One Shot, an unconventional French production that transforms nearly a kilometre of city streets into an interactive theatrical journey.

Jugglers climb balconies, leap into fountains, and unexpectedly involve spectators, proving that almost any urban space can become a stage.

The programme also includes performances exploring illusion, physical theatre, music, and audience participation, ranging from minimalist productions such as Stickman by Irish artist Darragh McLoughlin to Nothing Happens Without You, an intimate work by Davis Freeman examining life, memory, and loss.

ConTempo for Kids

One of the festival’s biggest expansions this year is ConTempo for Kids, an education programme designed to introduce younger audiences to contemporary performing arts.

Supported by the Devbridge Foundation, the initiative will bring children from smaller communities surrounding Kaunas to the festival, where they will participate in workshops, attend performances, and meet artists.

Organisers hope the programme will reduce cultural barriers while encouraging creativity and curiosity among young audiences.

A Festival That Invites Discovery

Festival director Gintarė Masteikaitė says this year’s programme favours bold artistic choices over safe ones, encouraging audiences to embrace surprise, experimentation, and live performance in unexpected places.

As she puts it:

“Stay curious and don’t be afraid to explore new genres and forms. This festival is a perfect place to do so.”

For anyone visiting Lithuania this summer, ConTempo offers an opportunity to experience a city where streets, parks, and historic spaces become part of the performance itself.