Viking’s Discover More sale runs until January 31, 2024, and is available to North American travellers. This promotion includes free international airfare, special fares, and a $25 deposit with additional savings on all-inclusive river, ocean, and expedition voyages for new and returning guests.

For more than 26 years, we have invited curious travelers to explore the world in comfort. We focus on the destination, and we design travel experiences for the thinking person. This approach has always allowed our guests to discover more history, science and culture when they travel with us. As this new year begins, we look forward to welcoming returning guests back on board, as well as introducing new travelers to the Viking way of exploration. Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking

Viking now explores all seven continents, with river, ocean, and expedition voyages visiting over 500 ports in more than 85 countries. The most popular itineraries from the company include:

Viking Homelands (15 days; Stockholm – Bergen) – Traverse historic waters and uncover more of Scandinavia with overnight stays in Stockholm, Oslo, and picturesque Bergen. Experience the charm of Ålborg and Gdańsk, and explore the grand cities of Berlin and Copenhagen. Behold awe-inspiring scenery from your ship as it gracefully navigates through the majestic Norwegian fjords in the legendary homelands of the Vikings.

Viking Homelands (15 days; Stockholm – Bergen) – Traverse historic waters and uncover more of Scandinavia with overnight stays in Stockholm, Oslo, and picturesque Bergen. Experience the charm of Ålborg and Gdańsk, and explore the grand cities of Berlin and Copenhagen. Behold awe-inspiring scenery from your ship as it gracefully navigates through the majestic Norwegian fjords in the legendary homelands of the Vikings.

Empires of the Mediterranean (10 days; Venice – Athens) – Embark on a ten-day voyage to nine magnificent destinations. Sail the Adriatic and Aegean, immersing yourself in the opulence of this legendary region. Beginning and ending in the iconic cities of Venice and Athens, discover the ancient ruins of Olympia and the Acropolis. Explore the medieval labyrinths of Zadar and Dubrovnik and admire the renowned whitewashed villages of Santorini. Revel in the beauty of Corfu and be captivated by Koper, the gateway to scenic Slovenia.

Rhine Getaway (8 days; Amsterdam – Basel) – Discover one of Europe's most beloved rivers. Uncover the turreted fortresses, grand cathedrals, historic cities, medieval towns, and breathtaking scenery of the Middle Rhine—a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Indulge in the region's famed white wines, rooted in terraced vineyards dating back to Roman times. Delight in the diverse culinary traditions of Alsace. This journey unveils a rich tapestry of beauty and culture with stops in Amsterdam, Cologne, and Basel.

Danube Waltz (8 days; Budapest – Passau) – Immerse yourself in the soothing steam of a Budapest thermal bath. Learn the waltz at a Viennese dance school. Delight in Austro-Hungarian cuisine in Vienna and Budapest. Admire the beauty of the Wachau Valley. Explore lesser-known Central European cities such as Bratislava and Passau. Witness daily monastic life during an exclusive visit to Göttweig Abbey. This eight-day itinerary showcases the best places while leisurely cruising through spectacular scenery.

Great Lakes Collection (15 days; Ontario – Duluth) – Embark on a unique voyage across the historic waterways of all five majestic Great Lakes. Experience culture-rich urban centres and marvel at the awe-inspiring power of thundering Niagara Falls. Explore the granite islands and sheltered inlets of Georgian Bay and traverse the famous Soo Locks. Study the aquatic ecosystems of the lakes as you journey and venture into the dense boreal forests lining the shores of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan.

Antarctic Explorer (13 days; Buenos Aires – Ushuaia) – Embark on the ultimate adventure to the Antarctic peninsula, where you will witness towering glaciers, snow-covered landscapes, immense icebergs, and once-in-a-lifetime wildlife viewing. Following in the footsteps of explorers such as Amundsen, Shackleton, and Scott, you will be among the few to discover the world's last truly wild frontier. Each day brings new surprises and the opportunity to adapt plans to maximize wildlife sightings and adjust to ever-changing weather.

Heart of the Delta (12 days; New Orleans – Memphis) – Immerse yourself in history and heritage on this journey bookended by New Orleans and Memphis. Attend a Privileged Access Mississippi Delta blues experience in Greenville and be inspired by the stories of famed musicians and iconic civil rights heroes. Savour delicious Cajun and Creole cuisine and Memphis's famous barbecue. Stir your soul with Dixieland jazz, Delta blues, and gospel rhythms.

